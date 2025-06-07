Eagle County pro-democracy activists join nationwide No Kings demonstrations on June 14

Vail Eagle Indivisible recently issued the following press release on its No Kings rally and March set for Freedom Park in Edwards at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 14:

VAIL EAGLE INDIVISIBLE will hold a NO KINGS Rally & March at Freedom Park in Edwards on Saturday, June 14. Over 500 are expected to take part in a pro-democracy rally at 9:00am followed by a march through Edwards.

NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.

“We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political positions, disappeared people off the streets, deported American citizens, slashed our services and defied the courts.”

Donald Trump is planning a military birthday parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14. This display of might is intended to intimidate opponents and solidify his image as a strongman—on our dime. We won’t stand by while that happens.

Instead of allowing this military parade to be the main attraction, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption.

“We’re standing together against the abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption. On June 14, we gather to remind Trump and his enablers: America has NO KING!”