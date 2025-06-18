County Motor Vehicle Office in Avon reopens June 23

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the pending reopening of the Avon office of the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Motor Vehicle Division:

The Avon office of the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Motor Vehicle Division will reopen Monday, June 23, at 8:00 a.m. After a temporary closure, the office is ready to welcome residents back with a fully staffed team and significant service enhancements designed to improve efficiency and the overall customer experience.



The Motor Vehicle Division in Avon underwent extensive training and implemented key process improvements during the closure. These strategic upgrades will result in a more streamlined and efficient experience for everyone utilizing the office’s services.



“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s patience and understanding during this temporary closure,” said Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Becky Close. “We are confident that this short-term interruption will translate into long-term gains for both our dedicated team members and, most importantly, the residents we serve. Our team is fully staffed, thoroughly trained, and ecstatic to be back in the Avon office, ready to provide the best possible service.”



The public is encouraged to visit the Motor Vehicle Division’s webpage or contact the offices in Eagle, Avon, and El Jebel directly with any questions. Happy motoring!



Contact: Motor Vehicle Division at motorvehicle@eaglecounty.us or (970) 328-8710.



Eagle Office

500 Broadway Eagle, CO 81631

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Avon Office

100 W. Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO 81620

Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



El Jebel Office

0020 Eagle County Drive El Jebel, CO 81623

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.