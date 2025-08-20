Eagle County invites public to provide input on future of Riverhouse parcel

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on an open house to discuss the future of the Riverhouse Community Parcel:

Eagle County invites residents and neighbors of West Edwards to attend an open house on Tuesday, August 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel to help shape the future of the Riverhouse Community Parcel, a 3-acre property ready to be transformed into a vibrant community asset.



This drop-in style event is an opportunity for the public to provide feedback and share ideas on how to best use the Riverhouse site for the benefit of the surrounding community. Input gathered during the open house will inform the long-term development of the parcel and help ensure it reflects the needs and values of West Edwards residents.



“This property has incredible potential, and we want the community’s voice to lead the way,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr. “Whether you’re dreaming of open space, gathering places, or something completely new, this is your chance to help shape what Riverhouse becomes.”



Attendees will find interactive displays and stations where they can share their thoughts on how the space could be used for gathering, recreation, wellness, nature, or other neighborhood needs. Eagle County staff will be on hand to answer questions, collect feedback, and guide tours of the parcel.



Bonus: Free churros from Churros El Bajón will be available for all attendees. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for walking the property.



Event Details

Edwards Interfaith Chapel located at 32138 US Hwy 6, Edwards, CO 81632

Open House – 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.



For more information about the project or to stay up to date on next steps, visit www.eaglecounty.us/riverhouse.

El condado invita al público a ayudar a dar forma al futuro de la parcela comunitaria Riverhouse

El Condado de Eagle invita a los residentes y vecinos de West Edwards a asistir a una jornada de puertas abiertas el martes 26 de agosto, de 6:00 a 8:00 p.m. en Edwards Interfaith Chapel para ayudar a dar forma al futuro de la parcela comunitaria Riverhouse, una propiedad de 3 acres lista para transformarse en un activo comunitario vibrante.



Este evento sin cita previa es una oportunidad para que el público brinde comentarios y comparta ideas sobre cómo utilizar mejor el sitio Riverhouse para el beneficio de la comunidad circundante. Los aportes recopilados durante la jornada de puertas abiertas servirán para el desarrollo a largo plazo de la parcela y ayudarán a garantizar que refleje las necesidades y los valores de los residentes de West Edwards.



“Esta propiedad tiene un potencial increíble y queremos que la voz de la comunidad marque el camino”, dijo el comisionado Matt Scherr. “Ya sea que sueñe con espacios abiertos, lugares de reunión o algo completamente nuevo, esta es su oportunidad de ayudar a dar forma a lo que Riverhouse se convertirá”.



Los asistentes encontrarán exhibiciones interactivas y estaciones donde podrán compartir sus ideas sobre cómo se podría utilizar el espacio para reuniones, recreación, bienestar, naturaleza u otras necesidades del vecindario. El personal del Condado de Eagle estará disponible para responder preguntas, recopilar comentarios y guiar recorridos por la parcela.



Además: Churros gratis de Churros El Bajón disponibles para todos los asistentes. Se recomienda a los visitantes usar calzado cómodo para caminar por la propiedad.



Detalles del evento

Edwards Interfaith Chapel ubicada en 32138 US Hwy 6, Edwards, CO 81632

Jornada de puertas abiertas – 6:00 a 8:00 p.m.



Para obtener más información sobre el proyecto o mantenerse actualizado sobre los próximos pasos, visite www.eaglecounty.us/riverhouse.