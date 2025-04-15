Eagle County Democrats launch hygiene products, food drive to support families in need

The Eagle County Democrats on Monday issued the following press release on a community-wide hygiene products and nonperishable food drive aimed at supporting local families facing hardship:

The Eagle County Democrats are proud to announce the launch of a community-wide hygiene products and nonperishable food drive aimed at supporting local families facing hardship. The drive will run from April 14 – April 30, with multiple convenient drop-off locations across the valley.

As rising costs continue to impact working families, essential items like feminine hygiene products, and shelf-stable foods are increasingly out of reach for too many. This drive is a way for neighbors to help neighbors—and demonstrate the power of community care in action.

WHAT TO DONATE:

Nonperishable food items (canned goods, pasta, rice, peanut butter, etc.)

Tampons and other sanitary products

Skin care products and sunscreen

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Vail Public Library: 292 W Meadow Dr, Vail

Yeti’s Grind in the Solaris, Vail

Yeti’s Grind: West Vail, 2271 N. Frontage Rd West, Ste. B, Vail

Bob’s Place: 100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd. Avon

City Market Avon: 72 Beaver Creek Pl, Avon – Please drop at customer service desk

Yet’s Grind Edwards: 105 Edwards Village Blvd. Ste, E101, Edwards

Bookworm Edwards: 295 Main St. in the Riverwalk, Edwards

Yeti’s Grind Eagle: 330 Broadway # C, Eagle

Color Coffee Eagle: 717 Sylvan Lake Rd., Eagle

“We believe politics should be about making people’s lives better,” said Lisa Lewis, Chair of the Eagle County Democrats. “This drive is part of our mission to serve the community—not just during election season, but every day. It’s about showing up for each other and offering tangible support.”

All nonperishable food donations will be distributed to The Community Market. All feminine hygiene products will be distributed to Bright Future Foundation. The Community Market serves over 4,000 neighbors in need across Eagle County, and Bright Future Foundation operates the county’s only 24/7 crisis line, providing confidential support to individuals and families facing domestic violence or sexual assault. Both of these incredible organizations directly serve families in Eagle County.

For more information, volunteer opportunities, or to request a donation bin for your business or organization, please contact info@eagledems.org.