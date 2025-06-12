Eagle County Democrats join nationwide NO KINGS Day of Action on Flag Day this Saturday in Edwards

The Eagle County Democrats on Thursday issued the following press release on Saturday’s NO KINGS Nationwide Day of Action:

Eagle County Democrats will participate in the NO KINGS Nationwide Day of Action alongside Indivisible and local grassroots organization Neighbors for Change on Saturday, June 14, joining hundreds of events across the country to reject authoritarianism and stand up for democracy.

As stated in Indivisible’s national call to action:

“Donald Trump wants tanks in the streets and a made-for‑TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington — it rises up everywhere else… From city blocks to small towns… we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism and show the world what democracy actually looks like: people, united, refusing to be ruled.”

In light of this week’s egregious actions in Los Angeles—where federal agents have reportedly detained immigrants and escalated force in protest crackdowns and where Donald Trump is calling in The National Guard and The Marines to oppress nonviolent protestors—we cannot remain silent. Eagle County Democrats stand in firm resistance to a president who:

Violates the Constitution

Abuses executive power

Disappears immigrants from our communities

“We show up not just to protest a parade,” said Lisa Lewis, Chair of Eagle County Democrats, “but to stand up for what’s right—our democracy, our freedoms, and our neighbors.”

A core principle behind all NO KINGS events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to approach this demonstration in the spirit of peaceful resistance, and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontations with those who may disagree with our values.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM

Location:

Mountain Recreation Freedom Park

300 Miller Ranch Rd

Edwards, CO 81632

AND:

Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm MDT

Location: Sayre Park, 1702 Grand Ave. Glenwood Springs

This will be a peaceful, family-friendly event open to all who believe in the power of people—not kings. Bring your signs, your friends, and your passion for democracy.Together, we show that the people will not be ruled—we will be represented.

After the protest, Eagle County Democrats will stand side by side with our LGBTQ+ friends at PRIDE in the Park in Nottingham Park in Avon, showing our unwavering support. We invite you to stop by our booth for a friendly chat and to learn more about what Eagle County Democrats are doing to promote equality, protect our democracy, and build a more inclusive community. For more information email info@eagledems.org.