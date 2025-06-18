Eagle County clerk & recorder announces streamlined fees for document recording

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on streamlined fees for document recording:

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Becky Close announced that, effective July 1, 2025, recording fees will be streamlined in accordance with House Bill 24-1269. The new fees will simplify the recording process for the public and industry partners.



The primary change introduces a new flat fee of $43.00 per document for all recorded documents. This replaces the previous per-page fee structure of $10.00 for the first page and $5.00 for each additional page.



“I want to make the public aware of this important change,” said Close. “This transition to a flat fee will simplify the recording process and provide greater clarity for our customers.”



In a notable change, the fee for recording death certificates will be eliminated entirely.



“We understand that changes like this can have an impact,” said Close, “which is why we have been working diligently to communicate this update to our partners and the public since January.”



The Clerk and Recorder’s office has proactively notified local title companies, subscribers, and software vendors of these upcoming changes through communications in January and May. Comprehensive information regarding the new fee structure has also been updated on the Recording Division’s webpage, and informational flyers are prominently displayed in the Eagle, Avon, and El Jebel offices.



The public is encouraged to visit the Recording Division’s webpage or contact the offices in Eagle, Avon, and El Jebel directly with any questions regarding these changes.



For more information, contact the Recording Division at recording@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8723.



Eagle Office

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Avon Office

Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed for lunch: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



El Jebel Office

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.