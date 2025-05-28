Eagle County bids farewell to Pat Hammon, welcomes Jason Martell as Veterans Service Officer

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the retirement of Pat Hammon as the county’s Veterans Service Officer:

Pat Hammon

Eagle County proudly recognizes Pat Hammon’s retirement. Hammon is a tireless advocate for veterans and a driving force behind the growth and success of the county’s Veterans Service Program. After 14 years of dedicated service—first as a contracted Veterans Service Officer (VSO) and then as a full-time county employee—Hammon is stepping down, leaving a legacy of compassion, leadership, and transformative community engagement.



Hammon’s tenure was marked by creating and expanding critical services for local veterans, including weekly Comeback Yoga sessions and monthly Coffee and Doughnuts gatherings to foster camaraderie and mutual support. She played a pivotal role in connecting Eagle County’s veteran community and their families to vital medical and financial benefits. In 2023 alone, those benefits totaled more than $10.5 million in compensation, pensions, education, and more.



A veteran herself and a respected community leader, Hammon has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Eagle Valley Family Assistance Fund, the Castle Peak Board, the Rotary Club of Edwards, and the Freedom Park Memorial Committee. She was appointed by then-Governor John Hickenlooper to the Colorado State Board of Veterans Affairs in 2016 and currently serves on the Board of Commissioners for the Veterans Community Living Centers, with her term extending through 2027.



With Hammon’s retirement, Eagle County is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Martell as the new Veterans Service Officer, effective June 1, 2025, for a two-year term in accordance with Colorado Revised Statutes § 28-5-801.



Martell brings more than 20 years of military and community service to the role. A U.S. Army veteran, he served across five overseas deployments in roles ranging from infantry soldier and squad leader to medical lab technician. His post-military career has included work in law enforcement and corrections, two years as a recovery advocate supporting individuals overcoming addiction, and four years volunteering as a victim’s advocate.



Martell is known for his natural ability to connect with veterans and provide empathetic, effective support. His appointment ensures continuity for Eagle County’s robust veterans services, and he is poised to build on Hammon’s foundation by continuing the essential work of case management, benefits navigation, employment assistance, wellness programs, and community-building events.



“Pat Hammon’s leadership and vision have left an indelible mark on this county and its veteran community,” said Eagle County officials. “We thank her for her years of service and warmly welcome Jason Martell, whose experience and dedication make him an ideal successor.”



For more information about veterans’ services in Eagle County, call 970-328-9674 or visit Eagle County Veterans Services.