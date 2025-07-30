Eagle County accepts $3 million donation from Core Transit for Eagle Valley Trail

Eagle County and CORE Transit recently issued the following joint press release on a a $3 million donation from Core Transit toward the completion of the Eagle Valley Trail:

Eagle County and Core Transit are excited to announce a $3 million donation from Core Transit to support the completion of the Eagle Valley Trail. This transformative investment brings the community closer to a fully connected 63-mile trail, stretching from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon, to link people, places, and possibilities.

The Eagle Valley Trail is more than a world-class recreation path. It connects locals and visitors to the places they need to go, from town centers and schools to transit stops and trailheads. With over 50 miles of paved trail already complete, Core Transit’s support will help advance the next phase of construction and move the project significantly closer to full completion.



“This trail is one of the best examples of how we can build infrastructure that brings people together,” said Jeanne McQueeney, Eagle County Commissioner and Core Transit board member. “It supports wellness, recreation, and transportation all at once, while also helping us move toward a more sustainable future. Core Transit’s investment reinforces how public agencies can collaborate to make life better for everyone who lives and visits here.”



Many of Core Transit’s stops are located near or directly connected to the trail, making it easy for riders to “Bike + Bus” their way through the valley.



“We’ve always believed transportation is about more than just getting from one stop to the next,” said Tanya Allen, Executive Director of Core Transit. “It’s about access, independence, and joy. The trail runs through the heart of the valley, and so does our system. We’re proud to help bring this community asset to the finish line.”



From Vail to Dotsero, the trail and the bus system often work hand in hand. This partnership expands the reach of both and helps residents leave the car behind without losing connection to the places that matter.



“As a regional board, we’re focused on making bold moves that serve the long-term needs of our communities,” said Earl Bidez, Chair of the Core Transit Board of Directors. “This donation is one of those moments. It’s about thinking beyond routes and toward a lifestyle where active and public transportation can thrive together.”



The Eagle Valley Trail welcomes additional support from individuals, organizations, and community partners who want to help bring the full vision of the trail to life. This ongoing effort continues to be a shared investment in access, health, and connection across the valley.

This collaboration reflects Core Transit’s long-term goal of building a more connected, multi-modal transportation future for Eagle County. As trails, transit, and air travel continue to align, the region becomes more accessible, sustainable, and easier to navigate for residents and visitors alike.



From mountain peaks to river paths, this partnership serves as a reminder that we’re stronger when we work together. As the Eagle Valley Trail continues to take shape, we invite you to experience it on foot, on wheels, or alongside your next Core Transit ride.



To learn more about Core Transit, visit www.coretransit.org. For updates on the Eagle Valley Trail or to make a donation, visit www.eaglevalleytrail.org.