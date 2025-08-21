Derby Fire grows to 2,624 acres

The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3, Incident Commander Mike Behrens, issued the following update on the Derby Fire on Thursday morning, Aug. 21:

Location: 13 miles north of Dotsero, CO

Start Date: 8/16/2025;

Cause: Lightning Size: Est. 2624 acres

Completion/Containment: 0%

117 Total Personnel; 9 Engines; 1 Helicopter; 5 Hand Crews;

Key Message:

Fire behavior has been wind driven. Growth was slowed yesterday due to slope and fuel type. Outflow winds associated with monsoonal moisture may increase fire activity today.

Current Status:

The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the Derby Fire yesterday. Additional staff and resources are arriving to support them. Yesterday the Derby Fire expanded slowly, thanks to quiet winds. Fire managers worked to assess protection needs for over 100 structures along Sweetwater Rd. to Red Dirt Creek. They also laid firehose and scouted opportunities to build containment lines. Their goal is to determine the best strategy to engage the fire with the highest chance for success, while ensuring firefighter safety. The remote location is particularly challenging for firefighters to access.

Weather and Fire Behavior:

The trend of hot and dry weather continues to make subalpine fuels very receptive to fire spread. However, the weekend is likely to bring cooler temperatures and increased chances of monsoonal precipitation. Daytime smoke and nighttime glows from the fire may be visible.

Closures and Special Messages:

Eagle County has issued an evacuation notice for residents of Sweetwater Rd. and areas of the Colorado River Rd. from Sweetwater to Red Dirt Creek. Derby Mesa Loop remains in pre-evacuation status. More evacuation information is available at www.ecemergency.org , including where to shelter and resources for pets and livestock.