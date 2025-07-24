Dancing in the Park returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on July 31

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Dancing in the Park event:

Join us for an enchanting evening of movement, music, and community as Dancing in the Park returns to Nottingham Park on Thursday, July 31, 2025. This free, family-friendly event promises a vibrant mix of professional dance and youth performances in a beautiful outdoor setting.

This year’s program features mesmerizing performances by BalletX, Colorado Ballet, DanceAspen and Vail Dance Festival artists, showcasing a wide range of styles and incredible talent. Adding to the excitement is a spirited and inspiring performance by Celebrate the Beat Celebration Team, sure to have the whole audience smiling and dancing along.

What: Dancing in the Park

Dancing in the Park Where: Avon Pavilion at Harry A. Nottingham Park

Avon Pavilion at Harry A. Nottingham Park When: Thursday, July 31 st , 2025, at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 31 , 2025, at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Performance: Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and your love of dance for a magical night of unique and interactive performances!

About the Vail Dance Festival: Established in 1989 and held each July-August, the Vail Dance Festival makes Colorado’s Vail Valley one of the top summer dance destinations in the world. Hosted by the Vail Valley Foundation, and led by Artistic Director Damian Woetzel, the internationally renowned festival event brings a wide range of extraordinary dancers and musicians to Vail and features new works, collaborations, education initiatives, free community events, and a host of programs that welcome all to enjoy the world of dance.

Sponsors: Dancing in the Park is generously underwritten by the Town of Avon with additional support from Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m.

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Senior Special Events Coordinator, Chelsea Van Winkle at cvanwinkle@avon.org.

Performance time, casting, and repertory are subject to change.

Plastic Free Events | Blankets and low-back lawn chairs are allowed | No smoking | No Drones | Reduce, Reuse, Recycle