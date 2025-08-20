Cruise into the 2nd annual Cars in the Park auto show on Aug. 23

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its annual Cars in the Park car show:

Start your engines and save the date for the return of Avon’s signature automotive celebration! The Second Annual Cars in the Park rolls into Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday, August 23, 2025, delivering a day of horsepower, heritage, and high-octane fun for all ages.

Following a successful inaugural event, Cars in the Park is back and bigger than ever. The event invites automotive enthusiasts from across the region to showcase their rides in one of Colorado’s most scenic mountain venues. From classic beauties to cutting-edge supercars, Cars in the Park celebrates the rich tapestry of automotive history and innovation. Attendees can connect with fellow car enthusiasts, make new friends, and revel in the camaraderie that comes with a shared love for all things automotive.

Danita Dempsey, Chief Cultural Officer for the Town of Avon, shared her excitement, “After such a fantastic turnout last year, we’re thrilled to bring Cars in the Park back for its second year. This event brings together our community and visitors for a shared love of design, engineering, and creativity on wheels.”

Vehicle registration is open now and welcomes all styles—classic, custom, muscle, electric, and more. Registration is $30.00 for your first vehicle and $15.00 for each additional. Registered participants will vote for the Top Ten Vehicles and Best in Show, with additional specialty awards also presented. Space is limited, so be sure to register early to secure your spot in this exciting event!

This family-friendly event will feature cool cars, community vibes, and the roar of engines set against the stunning backdrop of Beaver Creek Resort and Nottingham Lake.

What: Cars in the Park

Where: Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon, Colorado

Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon, Colorado When: Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cost: Free to attend | Vehicle registration $30 for first car, $15 for each additional

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park.

Well-behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Senior Special Events Coordinator, Chelsea Van Winkle at cvanwinkle@avon.org or Vern Velasquez at bigpapavern64@gmail.com.