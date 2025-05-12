Cottonwood Pass opens May 12 for summer season

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Cottonwood Pass opening to through traffic for the season:

Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County, which runs from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley, opens Monday, May 12. Conditions permitting, it will remain open through the fall.



Cottonwood Pass drivers are urged to use caution when driving this road. Traffic and weather can significantly impact road conditions. Furthermore, portions of the road are not paved, there are many sharp turns, and steep drop-offs.



Be advised that regulations prohibit travel on portions of Cottonwood Pass for oversized vehicles without permits. Any vehicle that exceeds 8 feet six inches in width, 14 feet six inches in height, and 35 feet in length will require a permit to travel over Cottonwood Pass.



An announcement will be made when Cottonwood Pass closes. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or road@eaglecounty.us.