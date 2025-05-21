Community members invited to join Vail’s ‘Evacuation Game Night’ on May 28

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Vail Fire & Emergency Service’s upcoming “Evacuation Game Night”:

Vail Fire & Emergency Services is inviting community members to a fun and educational evening, its first ever “Evacuation Game Night.” The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 in the Community Room at the Vail Public Library. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by May 26 to kblocker@vail.gov.

A custom Town of Vail game board was designed to give participants a chance to engage in some friendly competition while thinking through how they would safely evacuate Vail during a wildfire emergency. Complimentary snacks, soft drinks, beer and wine will be provided.

“We get it, thinking about wildfires and evacuation planning can be daunting,” says Town of Vail Wildland Program Manager Paul Cada. “We’re hoping that attendees will leave the Evacuation Game Night feeling confident and empowered that they know their plan and how to enact it.”

This creative approach to messaging is a part of a larger effort to engage residents in creating an evacuation plan before an emergency arises. Over the past two decades, wildfires have grown 248% faster and are increasingly reaching higher elevations where residents once felt protected. As wildfire risks continue to grow, it’s more important than ever to be prepared for sudden evacuations.

The Town of Vail Evacuation Game Night game board was inspired by Prototyping Resistance, a California-based project whose mission is to create engaging, accessible and community-led conversations around wildfire preparedness. Learn more at https://prototypingresilience.com/

The Vail Board of Realtors has partnered with Vail Fire & Emergency Services to host the event. For more information about the game night or to RSVP, contact Katherine Blocker at kblocker@vail.gov.

