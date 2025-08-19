Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame unveils 2025 Annual Award Honorees

The Colorado Snowsports Museum recently issued the following press release on the 2025 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Annual Award Honorees:

We’re excited to share that the Colorado Snowsports Museum has issued a press release announcing the 2025 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Annual Award Honorees. This year’s winners highlight outstanding individuals whose achievements have shaped and elevated Colorado’s rich snow sports heritage.

2025 Annual Awards:

Top of the Hill – Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment

Mikaela Shiffrin Colorado Competitor of the Year – Noah Elliott

Adaptive Athlete – Kendall Gretsch

Collegiate Athletes of the Year – Filip Wahlqvist | University of Colorado — Sara Rask | University of Denver

The 2025 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame event link can be found here: https://snowsportsmuseum.org/event/2025-colorado-snowsports-hall-of-fame-celebration/