Colorado, Eagle County Dems to host emergency town hall on Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The Eagle County Democrats recently issued the following press release on an emergency town hall in Gypsum on Thursday to address Colorado’s billion-dollar budget crisis and special legislative session necessitated by President Donald Trump’s gutting of Medicaid and other social services, as well as the looming Western Slope heath-insurance crisis due to expiring premium tax credits:

The emergency town hall is set for 5 p.m., Thursday at the Gypsum Public Library at 47 Lundgren Blvd in Gypsum.

The Colorado Democratic Party and Eagle County Democrats will host an emergency town hall to address the devastating budget crisis caused by the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” pushed through by Colorado Republicans in Congress. State leaders will outline the impacts on Coloradans, explain the urgent need for the upcoming special session, and take questions from the public.

Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” has left Colorado facing a $1 billion budget shortfall, threatening essential public services and critical programs. This emergency town hall will give the community an opportunity to hear directly from state leaders about the implications for Colorado residents and the path forward.

In attendance will be Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Julie McCluskie; Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib; Senate District 8 state Sen. Dylan Roberts; House District 26 state Rep. Meghan Lukens; and House District 57 state Rep. Elizabeth Velasco.

All four Colorado Republican members of Congress, including Grand Junction’s Jeff Hurd on the Western Slope, voted in favor of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”.

And here’s the press release from the Colorado Democratic Party:

Colorado Democrats Launch Emergency ‘Big Bill Fallout’ Town Halls To Hold Republicans Accountable for $1.2 Billion Budget Shortfall

DENVER — The Colorado Democratic Party today announced a series of emergency town halls across the state to ensure Coloradans know exactly who is responsible for the state’s $1.2 billion budget shortfall: Colorado’s Republican Congressional Delegation.

“While Colorado Democrats are doing the hard work to balance the budget and protect essential services, Republicans in Congress created this crisis and walked away from their responsibility,” said Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib. “We’re not going to let them rewrite history after betraying Coloradans across the state. We’re going directly to voters in their communities to make sure they know the truth and to hear how these reckless cuts will impact their lives.”

The Big Bill Fallout Tour will stop in communities across the state to connect the dots between Washington Republicans’ votes and the real-world consequences for Colorado families, from rural hospitals and agricultural programs to food assistance, school funding, and public safety.

“Colorado Democrats are a model for the country–building power, winning elections, and turning those elections into making a real impact on the lives of all Coloradans,” said DNC Chair Ken Martin. “Unfortunately, Colorado Republicans, like Reps. Gabe Evans, Lauren Boebert, Jeff Hurd, and Jeff Crank have caused a massive budget shortfall by voting for Trump’s Bill that cuts health care and food from Coloradans that need it the most. These reckless cuts will impact lives and the DNC wholeheartedly supports the Colorado Democratic Party holding these Colorado Republicans accountable for them.”

The town halls will feature State Party leaders, local Democratic lawmakers, candidates, community leaders, and impacted Coloradans, sharing stories and answering questions about what these cuts mean and how Democrats are working to protect essential services.

Town Hall Dates & Locations:

August 14 – Gypsum

August 16 – Durango

August 18 – Lone Tree

August 18 – Northglenn

August 18 – Colorado Springs

August 20 – Erie

August 27 – Denver

August 27 – Jefferson County

August 27 – Centennial

September 2 – Boulder County

September 6 – Pueblo

Background:

Earlier this year, Colorado’s Republican Congressional Delegation voted for extreme budget measures that gutted critical funding for the state, forcing $1.2 billion in cuts to services Coloradans depend on. These cuts hit hardest in rural communities, threatening local hospitals, infrastructure projects, agricultural programs, and support for working families—all while throwing Colorado’s budget, balanced by Democrats, into chaos.

Colorado Democrats are committed to telling the truth, protecting essential services, and holding those responsible accountable, no matter where they try to hide.

Here’s how Republicans’ Big Ugly Bill will affect Colorado, according to both Legislative Council economists and the Office of State Planning and Budgeting:

H.R.1 Devastates Colorado’s State Budget

Legislative Council economists and the Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) estimate a $1.2 billion revenue reduction in FY26 and $679 million in FY27 and beyond. The state will be $783 million below the TABOR cap in FY26, meaning no TABOR refunds and no surplus to fund the Senior Homestead Exemption in FY27, increasing General Fund pressure.

Federal Budget Bill Cuts Medicaid, Raises Premiums

With Congressional Republicans refusing to extend enhanced premium tax credits, private insurance premiums will rise an average of 28%-38% in some areas. Colorado’s reinsurance program will be reduced, and over 112,000 Coloradans could lose coverage. Up to 193,000 could lose Medicaid coverage, eventually putting 377,000 at risk. The bill slashes funding for Medicaid, Medicaid Expansion, disability programs, and CHP+, costing the state $2.5 billion by 2032.

EITC and FATC Suspended for Two Years

Reduced revenue will suspend the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) expansion and Family Affordability Tax Credit (FATC), increasing taxes for working families. A family of four earning $50,000 would lose about $4,870 in credits.

SNAP Cuts Hit 600,000 Coloradans

Colorado expects $170 million in SNAP cuts, affecting over 600,000 residents. Many will lose assistance or face new work requirements.

Clean Energy Rollbacks Increase Costs and Job Losses

H.R.1 cuts or eliminates clean energy and EV tax credits, costing 1,950 jobs and $190 million in household income. Residential gas prices could rise 3.4% by 2029, electricity up to 10% by 2035, adding $500 annually to household energy bills.