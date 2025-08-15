Colorado Democrats launch Big Bill Fallout Town Hall Tour in Gypsum

The Colorado Democratic Party on Friday issued the following press release on kicking off their Big Bill Fallout emergency town hall series Thursday in Gypsum:

GYPSUM — Colorado Democrats kicked off their statewide Big Bill Fallout emergency town hall series last night in Gypsum, drawing a packed crowd of Eagle County residents demanding answers about the $1.2 billion budget hole caused by tax giveaways pushed through Congress by Colorado’s Republican delegation.

The event marked the first stop in a series of 11 town halls across the state designed to hold Republicans accountable for jeopardizing funding for schools, hospitals, roads, and working families.

“When the legislature adjourned in May, Colorado had a balanced budget thanks to Democrats,” said Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib. “But because of H.R. 1, state economists now forecast an additional $1.2 billion hole this year and hundreds of millions more in future years. Republicans in Congress created this crisis, and Democrats are here to explain the facts and fight for Coloradans who will feel these impacts the most.”

From the state party, the conversation moved to state leaders tasked with balancing Colorado’s budget under unprecedented strain.

“These numbers are staggering: $1.2 billion lost this year, $679 million next year, and $2.5 billion in Medicaid costs by 2032,” said Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie. “That translates into higher health insurance premiums, lost tax credits for working families, and more pressure on programs that Coloradans count on every day. Our job now is to make responsible choices to keep Colorado strong.”

Eagle County’s own representatives echoed the urgency, stressing the direct impact on Western Slope families.

State Senator Dylan Roberts, who represents the region, said: “On the Western Slope, families are looking at average health insurance premium increases of 38 percent because Republicans in Congress refused to extend tax credits. That means real people in our district will lose coverage, pay more out of pocket, and struggle with rising costs in a system that already stretches family budgets to the limit.”

State Representative Meghan Lukens added: “H.R. 1 didn’t just shrink Colorado’s revenues, it turned off critical tools that working families rely on. For the next two years, families won’t get the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Family Affordability Tax Credit. That’s nearly $5,000 per family stripped away at a time when people need it most. This is the fallout we’re here to talk about.”

State Representative Elizabeth Velasco added: “Over 600,000 Coloradans depend on food assistance through SNAP. Because of H.R. 1, Colorado faces $170 million in cuts to that program. That means more families in mountain communities like mine will face new barriers just to put food on the table. These are the stakes, and this is why we’re fighting back.”

The Gypsum town hall is just the beginning of a coordinated statewide push.

Over the next several weeks, Colorado Democrats will host Big Bill Fallout town halls in Durango, Lone Tree, Northglenn, Colorado Springs, Erie, Centennial, Longmont and Pueblo, ensuring voters know exactly who created the crisis and who is working to fix it.

For more details on upcoming town halls, visit ColoradoDems.org/GOPFallout.