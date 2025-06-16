Coloradans blast plan by Utah’s Lee to sell more than 2 million acres of public lands

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse talks to emergency responders and public lands managers in Vail in 2023 (David O. Williams photo).

Democratic members of the Colorado congressional delegation criticized a recent proposal by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, to allow the federal government to sell off more than 2 million acres of public land. The proposal covers 11 Western states, including Colorado.

Introduced Wednesday, the proposal would target “underused” public lands to sell for housing development, roads, water infrastructure and other projects, according to Lee. During a remote news conference Friday, the proposal drew disapproval from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, as well as Reps. Joe Neguse of Lafayette, Jason Crow of Centennial and Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood.

“(This proposal) is a five alarm fire for hunters, for fishermen, for conservationists, for recreationists and for everyday Colorado folks who enjoy these lands and who are committed to preserving them for future generations,” Neguse said. “The fact that they are potentially trying to auction off these lands to pay for President (Donald) Trump’s reckless tax agenda, tax cuts for billionaires and large corporations, in my view, is shameful.”

Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Fort Collins, Boulder, Vail and most of Eagle County and is made up of 60% public lands.

Mike Lee

Lee’s proposal would insert the public lands sell-off measure into the GOP “big, beautiful” tax and spending bill, which was passed by the House and is now before the Senate. Under the proposal, state and local governments would have priority to purchase the federal lands, and areas that already have a designation — like national parks, national monuments and mining claim sites — would be safe from sale.

Colorado is home to 23 million acres of federal public lands, which play a significant role in many local economies. Sarah Shrader, the president of the Grand Valley Outdoor Recreation Coalition in Grand Junction, called on Congress to save Colorado’s public lands from sale.

“These lands must remain protected, accessible and managed for the benefit of everyone, not just a few,” Shrader said. “It’s an economic imperative, an environmental responsibility and a moral commitment to future generations.”

Tony Prendergast, a hunting guide and rancher based in Crawford, pointed to the widespread support of his community for the protection of public lands, regardless of their political affiliation.

“There’s nothing like this issue that will fire up people like me to get involved politically,” Prendergast said. “The depth of the anger I feel, and the disappointment in those elected officials who are putting this proposal forward and those who will support this, is intense for me.”

After bipartisan opposition to a recent public land sale proposal in the House, the plan was axed. Bennet said he hopes there will be enough common ground to defeat the Senate proposal through continued negotiations.

“Public lands make Colorado, Colorado,” Bennet said. “They make the West, the West. They’re the foundation of our economy, and they represent treasured parts of our culture, our geography and our history.”

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.