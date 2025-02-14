CDOT warns of travel problems due to heavy snow through Saturday

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Thursday issued the following press release on expected travel delays over the Presidents Day weekend due to heavy snow:

Snow lovers are in luck this Valentines Day, but travel in the mountains will be hazardous from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, and people should plan for longer trips to winter recreation spots as long weekend crowds head to the fresh snow.

A very active pattern throughout the Western Slope ramps up overnight tonight through the day on Saturday. The system is expected to affect higher elevations after sundown Thursday and will ramp up rapidly after midnight tonight. Heavy snow is expected to first appear over southern mountain areas including US 550 (Red Mountain, Coal Bank and Molas passes) and US 160 (Wolf Creek Pass), with amounts expected in feet and strong and gusty southwestern winds as well. An overnight safety closure is being implemented on US 550 Coal Bank and Molas Passes at 8 p.m. tonight between Purgatory and Silverton as crews brace for accumulations of up to two inches of snowfall per hour. The passes are expected to be opened by mid-day tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 14.

Central mountain zones (Grand Mesa and the Elks Range) will also get in on the action with significant heavy snow falling in the overnight hours. The northern mountains (including I-70 and US 40) will also feel impacts starting early Friday and stretching into Saturday morning ski traffic. After the system moves to the east of the state on Saturday afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest, favoring continued moderate snowfall for the northern mountains, including I-70, through Saturday afternoon’s typical ski traffic.

President’s Day weekend historically is the second busiest weekend holiday on the I-70 Mountain Corridor, behind only Labor Day, with nearly 180,804 vehicles traveling through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels (EJMT). Friday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 19, of the holiday weekend are historically the busiest days of travel with peak times at the EJMT I-70 westbound starting around 1 p.m. and continuing through 6 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 19, peak times at EJMT I-70 eastbound historically from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

CDOT urges motorists to be prepared for road conditions that can change or decline quickly. Motorists should travel with caution, as they may also encounter delays or safety closures due to the adverse weather and difficult driving conditions. Travelers are urged to visit www.COtrip.org for possible closures and travel conditions.

Winter Travel Tips for Motorists

Avoid or limit driving during the brunt of the storm. Many areas of the state will experience pavement impacts and blowing snow due to strong winds.

Work from home if you can.

If you plan to travel, know before you go by checking out the latest weather conditions and visiting COtrip.org for road conditions (see info sources below).

Make sure your vehicle is winter ready with the appropriate tires for the weather and have a snow emergency kit.

Once you are out on the road, take it slow, no sudden stops and leave plenty of following distance.

Give plows space! Stay back three to four car lengths from snow plows.

Safety Closures

A safety closure is a precaution taken during inclement weather to reduce the probability of traffic incidents, increased congestion or other safety-related factors. During a safety closure, traffic may be stopped on the interstate, turned around or directed to an exit. Safety closures help decrease delay times, and, above all, keep travelers safe.

Chain & Traction Laws

When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit freight.colorado.gov/mountain-rules/chain-up-tips. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.

COtrip.org & COtrip Planner App

If motorists must head out during this winter storm, they are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a “Trip Planner” feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the “Hands-Free, Eyes Free” feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts.

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: