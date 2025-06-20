Campaign continues for Rodeo Rink

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following Rodeo Rink update on behalf of the Rodeo Rink Campaign Team:

Note from the VRD – Dobson Ice Arena is pleased to support the efforts of the Rodeo Rink Campaign Team and their work to bring a new outdoor community rink to Eagle County. The following content was provided by the campaign team, and we’re sharing it here to help spread the word about this exciting project and how you can get involved.

Let’s Raise the Roof – Secure the Future of Adult Ice in Eagle County

Dear Adult League Players and Ice Community Members,

Let’s Raise the Roof.

Thanks to incredible support from the community, we’ve now raised $430,545 in just over a month, surpassing our initial goal and guaranteeing ice for the 2025–2026 season at the Rodeo Arena. But if we want to make the Rodeo Rink truly viable, not just this year, but in seasons to come, our work isn’t done yet.

Now we turn to what’s next: funding the semi-permanent structure (tent) that will protect the ice, improve the user experience, and ensure this facility serves our leagues and community in a meaningful, sustainable way.

Why the Tent Matters

While the Rodeo Arena site offers significant advantages, proceeding without a covered structure presents serious risks that would affect adult league play, scheduling, and overall rink quality.

· Weather-Related Disruptions: Without a tent, the ice is fully exposed to sun, wind, and snow. That means more closures, fewer playable hours, and an unreliable surface—especially during warm spells or heavy storms.

· No Sanctioned Games or Tournaments: An uncovered rink cannot be sanctioned by CAHA and other governing bodies. That means no official games or tournaments—and the loss of a major driver of participation, engagement, and local economic activity.

· Reduced Daily Usability: Without cover and lighting, early morning and late evening use (prime time for adult leagues) becomes less feasible. Cold wind, snow, and darkness will cut into availability and comfort.

· Higher Operating Costs: More frequent repairs, resurfacing, and snow removal will stretch staffing and equipment resources. A covered rink is more efficient, more consistent, and more sustainable.

In short: a rink without a tent risks becoming underused, unsanctioned, and unfit for the level of hockey our community expects.

This Isn’t Just for the Kids

The Rodeo Rink is a community rink—and that includes YOU. Adult leagues and recreational skaters will absolutely have access and scheduled time on the ice. Scheduling will be managed through the Vail Rec District team, similar to past years, and every attempt will be made to meet the demands and requests of the full user community. This is about keeping hockey, figure skating, and public skating alive for everyone during Dobson’s closure and beyond.

We Need You to Help Raise the Roof

We’re calling on adult skaters, who’ve helped grow, lead, and sustain our valley’s ice culture, to help push this project across the finish line.

Whether you contribute as an individual, rally your team, or connect us to sponsors, your support will help us:

· Make the rink fully functional and game-ready

· Increase daily access for leagues, drop-in play, and public skate

· Reduce long-term costs and weather-related cancellations

· Create a space we can all be proud of for years to come

Let’s Build This—Together

· Make a donation today — your gift will be matched dollar for dollar

· Make a pledge — (can be payable over the next six months)

· Provide in-kind support — such as electrical or plumbing services, storage, forklifts, or other equipment

This is your rink. Let’s raise the roof and make it something extraordinary.

Katie Santambrogion, Social Impact Advisors

On behalf of the Rodeo Rink Campaign Team

970.376.7713 | katie@socialimpactadvisors.com