Camp Hale Hup Mountain Bike Race set for Wednesday, Aug. 13

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Camp Hale Hup mountain bike race:

Pedal through history at the Camp Hale Hup on Wednesday, Aug. 13! This race, taking place on the legendary trails where the 10th Mountain Divison once trained for WWII, is the sixth event in the 2025 Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series. All ages and abilities are welcome, and you do not have to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

The race will take place at Camp Hale, south of Red Cliff, off of Highway 24. The race start and finish will be at the intersection of East Fork and Resolution Creek Road, half a mile east of the Nova Guides lodge. Parking will be available along Resolution Road, but there will be no parking at Nova Guides. Please park as directed by VRD staff, who will be on-site to assist.

For the race day schedule and information on race length by category, visit vailrec.com.

Preregistration is encouraged; however, day-of registration is available as well. On-site registration and bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m. at the race start/finish.

Once you’ve crushed the course, head back into civilization to The Minturn Saloon for awards and raffle prizes. All racers 21+ will also receive a free Fat Tire beer from New Belgium Brewing Company or a non-alcoholic beer courtesy of Best Day Brewing.

Individual race cost for adults is $31 preregistered or $42 day-of. The youth cost is $15 preregistered or $21 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race.

The Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series wraps up the season in Vail on Aug. 27 with the Vail Grind. Following the race, we’ll have series awards and a buffet dinner for our racers. We’re excited to celebrate the end of a fantastic race season with you!

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch Ongert Injury Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Jaunt Media Collective, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, Vail Honeywagon, Skratch Labs, Haymeadow, FirstBank, Vail Daily, Beaver Creek Resort, Gravity Haus, West Vail Liquor Mart, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Mountainsmith and Avanti F&B.

We’re always seeking new sponsors for the mountain bike series! To become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.