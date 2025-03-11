Bravo! Vail Music Festival announces free education, engagement programs, concerts June 23 – July 27

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announces that more than 20 free concerts and events will take place throughout the Vail Valley as part of its 38th annual Festival, June 19–July 31, 2025. Featuring a variety of concerts, family-friendly performances, and music appreciation events, Bravo! Vail’s Education and Engagement programs are either low-cost or free.

Highlights include a free performance by the Sinfónica de Minería, one of Mexico City’s leading orchestras, showcasing Hispanic and Latin works at Nottingham Park, Avon (a first-time venue for the Festival); the Ivalas Quartet, Bravo! Vail’s 2025 Chamber Ensemble in Residence, which will participate in a month-long residency that includes performances at Vail Interfaith Chapel, at Tabor Opera House, and in community libraries; and outreach events and performances by the 2025 Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows, Ying Li and Evren Ozel.

Members of the Sinfónica de Minería, international trumpet soloist Pacho Flores, conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto, and Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott will also appear at select events.

“Our mission at Bravo! Vail is to present live music of the highest quality in a way that everyone can appreciate and enjoy,” said Caitlin Murray, President and CEO of Bravo! Vail. “To maximize attendance, we present nearly all of these Education and Engagement programs for free. Community service is at the heart of who we are as an organization dedicated to serving its people. These are exceptional programs that anyone can enjoy.”

Admission to all public Bravo! Vail Education and Engagement events is either low-cost or free, but reservations are required. Make your reservations at BravoVail.org or by calling 877-812-5700.

FREE FESTIVAL EDUCATION & ENGAGEMENT EVENTS (open to the public; reservations required):

Community Concerts (Free, reservations required)

Bravo! Vail’s Community Concerts series presents hour-long chamber music concerts and solo recitals performed by esteemed visiting ensembles and musicians in unique community locations throughout the Vail Valley.

Bravo! Vail’s 2025 series welcomes an array of distinguished artists including members of Mexico’s Sinfónica de Minería; trumpet virtuoso Pacho Flores; New York Philharmonic Associate Principal Clarinet Benjamin Adler; the Ivalas Quartet; Colorado Mountain College; and 2025 Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows Ying Li and Evren Ozel.

Audiences can experience 14 unforgettable events at various venues including the Edwards Interfaith Chapel, Vail Interfaith Chapel, Brush Creek Pavilion, Gypsum Town Council Chambers, Nottingham Park, Avon (a first-time venue), and, only for the second time to date, the historic Tabor Opera House in Leadville.

Little Listeners @ the Library (Free, reservations required)

Bravo! Vail’s Little Listeners @ the Library series presents lively, interactive performances by guest artists and ensembles at the Vail, Gypsum, Avon, and Eagle public libraries. With a special focus on children ages 2-7, these 30-minute programs are designed to spark imagination and foster a love for music among the youngest of listeners.

Bravo! Vail’s 2025 Little Listeners @ the Library series includes performances by the Ivalas Quartet: violinists Reuben Kebede and Tiani Butts, violist Marcus Stevenson, and cellist Pedro Sánchez. Thank you to our series sponsor, Alpine Bank.

Inside the Music (Free, reservations required)

Bravo! Vail’s Inside the Music series provides enriching discussions, presentations, artist talks, and master classes that offer context and expert insight into the music performed at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

In 2025, audiences can delve into captivating topics led by renowned musicians and scholars, including Dr. Kalmon Post and Anne-Marie McDermott, discussing the connection between music and the brain. There will also be a masterclass with McDermott and the 2025 Piano Fellows, and a conversation with composer Jessie Montgomery and Anne-Marie McDermott.

Nature Walks: Ravel’s Melodies ($10)

This year, Bravo! Vail’s Nature Walks, in partnership with the Walking Mountains Science Center, pair inspiring music by Maurice Ravel with an enjoyable, 45-minute hike, all set against the stunning natural backdrop of the Colorado Rockies. Gabryel Smith, the director of archives and exhibitions at the New York Philharmonic, will lead the event, with performances by the Ivalas Quartet and Benjamin Adler.

All artists, programs, and pricing are subject to change.

FESTIVAL EDUCATION & ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS (By reservation or enrollment only)

In addition to public Education and Engagement events, Bravo! Vail offers free and reduced-cost programs for partner organizations and students in our community.

Community Collaborations: Through collaborative partnerships, Bravo! Vail uses the arts to strengthen our community, bring music to audiences outside the concert hall, and enhance understanding of music through innovative, interactive programs. As part of the 2025 Festival, Bravo! Vail presents free concerts in conjunction with the following partners: Colorado Mountain College, The Town of Gypsum, Tabor Opera House, Golden Eagle Community Center, Castle Peak Senior Living, and Roundup River Ranch, among others.

Community Collaborations: Through collaborative partnerships, Bravo! Vail uses the arts to strengthen our community, bring music to audiences outside the concert hall, and enhance understanding of music through innovative, interactive programs. As part of the 2025 Festival, Bravo! Vail presents free concerts in conjunction with the following partners: Colorado Mountain College, The Town of Gypsum, Tabor Opera House, Golden Eagle Community Center, Castle Peak Senior Living, and Roundup River Ranch, among others.

Music Makers Haciendo Música: Bravo! Vail offers students in grades 2-12 in the Eagle and Lake county school districts after-school violin, piano, and chamber ensemble instruction, giving them the opportunity to learn an instrument and reap the social, emotional, and developmental benefits of music instruction at an early age. Classes run weekly from September to April, and full-tuition scholarships and free instrument rental are available to any student in need.

Summer Intensive: Bravo! Vail provides Music Makers Haciendo Música students the opportunity to enroll in a week of individual training and ensemble coaching through Bravo! Vail's Summer Intensive camp. Participants also have exclusive access to orchestral partners, guest artists, and other music development opportunities during the Festival.

Young Musicians Summit (July 16-19, 2025): Young Musicians Summit brings together students from Bravo! Vail's Music Makers Haciendo Música program and other regional youth organizations to learn and perform challenging repertoire and create meaningful connections.

Pre-Concert Talks & Meet the Artist Q&A: Led by renowned musicologists and passionate performers, these talks take place one hour before select Orchestral Series performances. Meet the Artist Q&A happens immediately following a concert and is a fantastic way to further enrich your concert experience. The following 2025 programs include a pre-concert talk: Brahms Double Concerto (Chamber Orchestra of Europe): Saturday, June 21 Elgar Enigma Variations (Dallas Symphony Orchestra): Saturday, June 28 Beethoven Symphony No. 7 (Dallas Symphony Orchestra): Tuesday, July 1 Mozart Violin Concerto (The Philadelphia Orchestra): Sunday, July 6 Alsop Conducts Shostakovich (The Philadelphia Orchestra): Monday, July 7 Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 (The Philadelphia Orchestra): Sunday, July 13 Stravinsky Violin Concerto (New York Philharmonic): Wednesday, July 16 Sibelius Symphony No. 5 (New York Philharmonic): Saturday, July 19

Led by renowned musicologists and passionate performers, these talks take place one hour before select Orchestral Series performances. Meet the Artist Q&A happens immediately following a concert and is a fantastic way to further enrich your concert experience. The following 2025 programs include a pre-concert talk:

Education and Engagement Sponsors

Bravo! Vail’s 2025 Education and Engagement programs are generously supported to date by the following corporate, foundation, and government entities: Town of Vail, Colorado Creative Industries, Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee, SJR Foundation, Xcel Energy Foundation, Town of Gypsum, Barbara Treat Foundation, Town of Avon, Wall Street Insurance, Alpine Bank, Gallegos Corporation, Creative West, El Pomar Foundation, the Charitable Foundation of Slifer Smith & Frampton, Town of Eagle, Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, Lyric Theatre of Leadville, The Grazing Fox, and the D’Addario Foundation.

Event details including programs and artists are subject to change. Visit bravovail.org for complete season information and updates.