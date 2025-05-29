Booth Lake trailhead parking closes on May 31 to prevent overcrowding

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on parking at the Booth Lake trailhead closing on May 31:

Beginning May 31, parking at the Booth Lake Trailhead will be closed to reduce crowding on the Booth Lake Trail in East Vail. The closure will extend through the fall. There is also no parking in the surrounding neighborhood or at Booth Creek Park. In addition, the Vail Mountain School lot is closed in cooperation with the Town of Vail. Violators in any of these areas will be towed. Hiker drop-off and pick-up by private vehicles at the trailhead parking lot is allowed and restroom facilities are available at the trailhead.

Trail users are encouraged to “Bus It to Hike It” by taking the free Vail Transit East Vail and East Vail Express bus routes from the Vail Transit Center. These routes begin at 6 a.m. and offer 15-minute service throughout most of the day. Visit vail.gov/bus to check the summer bus schedule for specific times. Details on hiking options throughout Vail are available at www.discovervail.com/hike.

Hikers may also “Bike It to Hike It” with bike racks and Shift Bike stations available at the trailhead. To learn more about the Shift Bike e-bike share program, visit https://shift-bike.com/.

Hikers with dogs are encouraged to coordinate pick-up and drop-off at the trailhead or find an alternative hike to the Booth Lake Trail, as only service dogs are allowed on town buses. Backpackers can make use of overnight parking at the Vail Village, Lionshead or Red Sandstone parking garages. For more information on parking locations as well as daily and overnight rates visit www.vail.gov/parking.

For additional details, visit the Vail Welcome Centers or call 970-477-3522.

