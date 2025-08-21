BLM issues closure in Eagle, Garfield counties for Derby Fire firefighting

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday issued the following press release on the status of the Derby Fire:

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Today, the Bureau of Land Management issued an order closing BLM-managed public lands in Garfield and Eagle Counties because of the Darby Fire. BLM issued the emergency closure to keep the public and firefighters safe while fire activity is in the area. The order is effective immediately and the closure will remain until fire managers declare the Derby Fire controlled or BLM rescinds the order.

This closure affects BLM lands north and west of the town of Gypsum, Colorado, that are north of Coffee Pot Road; west of the Colorado River; east of the White River National Forest boundary; and south of Derby Creek.

Please refer to the map on the following page and closure order (on the BLM website) for detailed information on the lands that are closed.

The temporary closing of the lands is to reduce exposure to hazardous situations due to the recent, rapid rates of spread and fire behavior of the Derby Fire. The public is to remain clear of these closed lands. Please use caution and watch for firefighters when traveling in the area.

Violations of this emergency order may lead to prosecution, with fines and possible imprisonment.

We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize safety and resource integrity during this critical time. For more information about the land closure, please call the Colorado River Valley Field Office front desk at 970-876-9000. For more information about the Derby Fire, please call the fire information line at 970-355-3283.