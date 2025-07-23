Berry Picker Trail Run set for Aug. 2

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Berry Picker Trail Run:

Who needs an aid station when you can enjoy wild berries on course? Well, probably you. Though we’ll have water and snacks at the ready on Saturday, Aug. 2, there’s no harm in enjoying a sweet, natural treat to propel you to the top of the Berry Picker Trail Run! Join us in Vail for a morning riddled with berries, wildflowers, Aspens and a whole lot of good old fashioned fun. Sign up at www.register.vailrec.com for the fifth race in the 2025 Vail Trail Running Series, presented by East West Hospitality.

Beginning at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village at 8 a.m., you will quickly find yourself ascending both single-track and double-track terrain while maintaining an average uphill grade of 14 percent. Though the course may be steep, you will cover less than 5 miles (4.6 to be exact); a doable distance for runners and speedy hikers of all abilities!

There will be one aid station on the course near mile two. Competitors will ascend Berry Picker and take a sharp left onto Lower Fireweed near the top of Vail Mountain, and traverse east toward Mid-Vail. Racers will then exit Lower Fireweed onto the Mountain Access Road and finish at Mid-Vail, at the top of Gondola One. Check out the course and pre-run the trail following the digital map.

If you preregister for the race, or if you’d prefer to register in person prior to race day, you can pick up your race number on Friday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m. at a location to be determined; please check vailrec.com for updates. Race day registration and bib pickup will take place next to Gondola One from 6:45-7:45 a.m. near the start line.

Racers can park in the Vail Village parking structure. Carpooling is recommended. Learn more about parking in Vail during the summer at vail.gov.

Spectators to catch a ride on Gondola One to the Mid-Vail finish line between 8-8:30 a.m.. Spectators MUST pick up a free gondola voucher at the race registration table. Dogs and bikes are NOT allowed. Gondola One will stop running at 8:30 a.m. and will open back up to the public at 9:30 a.m., at which point spectators will need to purchase a lift ticket.

After ascending the mountain and crossing the finish line, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and a well-deserved, delicious Northside Kitchen donut! The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division once the majority of the racers have finished. Every runner is entered to win great prizes from our sponsors; the drawing takes place following awards.

Gondola One starts running again at 9:30 a.m. to take people down the mountain. Participants and spectators can also stick around Mid-Vail and grab a beer, coffee or a bite to eat at The Coop starting around 9 a.m.

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.register.vailrec.com and save on individual races by registering before

﻿race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost is $40 preregistered, $48 week-of and $55 day-of. Youth (17 & under) receive a 35% discount on all rates.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Next up, we head downvalley for the Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K on Aug. 23. We’ll then wrap up the series in Minturn on Sept. 13 with the MeadowGold 11K & 5K. We also have the second annual Cougar Ridge Classic 26K from Vail to Minturn on Sat, Sept. 27!

The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our series partner Discover Vail! Individual race sponsors include Capitol Public House, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitality and Howard Head. Partners also include FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Rossignol, Vail Daily, Ptarmigan Sports, Dermatone, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, YETI, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside Kitchen, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, DemerBox, West Vail Liquor Mart and Alpine Wine & Spirits.