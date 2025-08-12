Beaver Creek hosts Oktoberfest Aug. 29-31

Beaver Creek recently issued the following press release on Oktoberfest Aug. 29-31:

WHAT: Grab your steins and lederhosen and head to Beaver Creek this fall to celebrate Bavarian fun, food and live music from three classic rock cover bands. Beaver Creek Resort will celebrate Oktoberfest Aug. 29-31 on the Village Green with live music, delicious beer and authentic German food including warm pretzels, schnitzel with noodles and Bavarian-inspired twists on American classics. Attendees can also compete in bratwurst eating, best Bavarian costume and stein lifting contests.

Festgoers can purchase a commemorative Oktoberfest stein and sample Stiegl beers from six bar locations in The Village, as well as sip Aperol Spritz and other refreshing cocktails at the Aperol Cocktail Patio. Beaver Creek Oktoberfest welcomes families and children will enjoy an inflatable Kids Zone and face painting.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest, Aug. 29-31 , Village Green

Friday, August 29, 4:00pm – 8:00pm. Live music includes Trachtenkapelle, Austria’s traditional band from Beaver Creek’s sister city, Lech, and The Hit Men, whose members played or sang with classic rock bands including Foreigner, Journey, Wings and Billy Joel.

Saturday, August 30, 11:00am – 7:00pm. Live music includes Trachtenkapelle, The Helmut Fricker Band and The Ultimate Queen Experience.

Sunday, August 31, 11:00am – 6:00pm. Live music includes Trachtenkapelle, The Helmut Fricker Band and Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago.

More Details: To purchase general admission and VIP tickets or to learn more, please go to Beaver Creek Oktoberfest.