Beaver Creek Blast mountain bike race set for July 24

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Beaver Creek Blast mountain bike race:

Pedal amongst petals at the Beaver Creek Blast this Wednesday, July 24! Races kick off at 4:45 p.m. With wildflowers in full bloom, the course offers spectacular views as you grind up the road, traverse across Beaver Creek mountain and descend down flowy single track. Whether you’ve participated in every race this season or are new to mountain biking this week, join us for the fifth race in the Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series.

Offering something different for everyone, the Beaver Creek Blast has four unique course lengths: youth, short, medium and long. Regardless of the course length, everyone will start and finish their loop underneath the Haymeadow Express Gondola allowing spectators to celebrate each group of riders! Bring your friends, family, a blanket and a cowbell to make a full evening of the event! For more information on race length by category, visit vailrec.com.

Preregistration is encouraged; however, day-of registration is available as well. On-site registration and bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m. at the race start/finish.

Participants are asked to park in the Ford Hall or Villa Montane parking structures. Parking is free in the summer.

Once everyone has crossed the finish line, head to The Dusty Boot in Beaver Creek Village for awards and raffle prizes. All racers 21+ will also receive a free Fat Tire beer from New Belgium Brewing Company or a non-alcoholic beer courtesy of Best Day Brewing.

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All adult and youth riders are welcome to participate. Racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series continues on Aug. 14 with the Camp Hale Hup in Historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville. Then we wrap up the season in Vail on Aug. 28 with the Vail Grind.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsors Mountain Valley Kids Dental and Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors Howard Head Sports Medicine, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, East West Hospitality, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Mountainsmith, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart and Mountain Pedaler, Jaunt Media, Gravity Haus, Dryland Fitness & Slope Room, Ski Town All-Stars, FirstBank and Best Day Brewing.

﻿New sponsors are always being sought for the mountain bike series! To become

a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.