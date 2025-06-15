Beaver Creek adds a downhill; Shiffrin gets a local shot at Copper

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard recently issued the following press release on Beaver Creek adding an additional World Cup downhill race this coming ski season, while Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards will get a shot to add to her all-time career record of 101 victories at nearby Copper Mountain:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is excited to announce 10 domestic FIS World Cup events for the 2025-26 season, spanning alpine, freestyle, snowboard, freeski, ski jumping and cross country.

This landmark season will see every U.S.-based World Cup—except for cross country—serve as a key qualifier for the Olympic Winter Games in February, making it one of the most important and action-packed schedules in recent history.

“This is a milestone year for our organization, with both the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on the horizon and a full slate of domestic World Cups,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President & CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Expanding the number of World Cups on home soil is central to our mission of supporting athletes and growing the profile of winter sports in the United States. Hosting 10 events across all major disciplines reflects that commitment.”

Alpine

The 2025-26 alpine World Cup season kicks off over Thanksgiving weekend with a brand new stop at Copper Mountain, Colorado, featuring the stars of the World Cup circuit and the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team. The Stifel Copper Cup presented by United Airlines will feature both men and women speed and tech events, marking the first time since 2001 that Copper has hosted a World Cup—and its first time ever as a primary alpine venue. The men will compete in super-G and giant slalom, followed by the women’s giant slalom and slalom events.

The momentum continues the following weekend with the return of the legendary Stifel Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek, Colorado, which will be supported by one of the newest tier one partners, Cloudflare. The men will take on one of the circuit’s most iconic tracks for four races, one more than in previous seasons, battling it out in two downhills, super-G and giant slalom for an extra long weekend of World Cup action.

Cross Country

Cross country World Cup racing makes its much-anticipated return to U.S. snow in Lake Placid, New York. The Stifel Lake Placid Finals will close out the 2025-26 season in March, featuring three marquee races: a 10k classic, a skate sprint and a skate mass start for the World Cup field and the Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team. Following the success of the Stifel Loppet Cup in Minneapolis in 2024, Lake Placid becomes just the second U.S. venue to host a cross country World Cup since 2001.

Snowboard & Freeski

The Stifel U.S. Freeski Team, Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team and the World Cup field will compete across three premier venues in Colorado. The season begins with the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota at Steamboat, marking the return of World Cup competition for freeski and snowboard since December 2021.

Next up, Copper Mountain will host the long-running Toyota U.S. Grand Prix in late December, featuring both snowboard and freeski halfpipe competitions. The domestic tour wraps in January at Aspen’s Buttermilk Mountain with another stop on the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix tour, where slopestyle and halfpipe athletes will compete just after the 2025 X Games. The Olympic team will officially be named following the event.

Freestyle

Two of the most iconic freestyle venues in the world—Lake Placid and Deer Valley—will once again host FIS World Cups and welcome back the Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team to their mountains.

Lake Placid’s competition will feature both individual and team aerials, while the Intermountain Health Freestyle International presented by Stifel will light up Deer Valley’s famed 2002 Olympic venue, Champion and White Owl ski runs, for a thrilling showcase of moguls, dual moguls and aerials for three nights of competition. The Deer Valley event will be the final stop before the freestyle team departs for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

Ski Jumping

The world’s top ski jumpers and the Stifel U.S. Ski Jumping Team will return to Lake Placid for the Stifel Lake Placid Ski Jumping Cup, featuring individual competitions on the HS128 hill as well as a mixed team event. Following last season’s historic debut of women’s World Cup ski jumping in the U.S., Lake Placid continues to elevate the sport with this exciting return.

2025-26 U.S. World Cup Schedule*

Alpine

Nov. 27-28, 2025 – Stifel Copper Cup presented by United Airlines, Copper Mountain, CO – men’s super-G, giant slalom

Nov. 29-30, 2025 – Stifel Copper Cup presented by United Airlines, Copper Mountain, CO – women’s giant slalom, slalom

Dec. 4-7, 2025 – Stifel Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, CO – men’s downhill, downhill, super-G, giant slalom

Cross Country

March 20-22, 2026 – Stifel Lake Placid Finals, Lake Placid, NY – men’s & women’s 10k classic, skate sprint, mass start skate

Freestyle

Jan. 11-12, 2026 – Freestyle Ski World Cup, Lake Placid, NY – men’s & women’s aerials, aerials team

Jan. 16-18, 2026 – Intermountain Health Freestyle International presented by Stifel, Deer Valley, UT – men’s & women’s moguls, dual moguls, aerials

Snowboard / Freeski

Dec. 13, 2025 – Visa Big Air presented by Toyota, Steamboat, CO – men’s & women’s big air

Dec. 19-20, 2025 – Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain, CO – men’s & women’s halfpipe

Jan. 9-10, 2026 – Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Aspen, CO – men’s & women’s slopestyle, halfpipe

Ski Jumping

Dec. 13-14, 2025 – Stifel Lake Placid Ski Jumping Cup, Lake Placid, NY – men’s & women’s individual HS 128, combined team event

QUOTES

Dustin Lyman, President & General Manager, Copper Mountain

“Copper Mountain is a trusted home for elite competition, with decades of experience hosting major events across multiple disciplines. Next season is shaping up to be a milestone year for our mountain as we prepare to host three World Cup competitions in alpine and halfpipe, in partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. As the Athlete’s Mountain, we’re proud to provide the world-class venues and expertise that make these events possible.”

Sarah Franke, Senior Vice President of Operations, Vail Valley Foundation

“While summer is in full swing here in the Vail Valley, we are already looking ahead with tremendous excitement to December and the return of the men’s Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup races. After the incredible energy and enthusiasm we witnessed hosting both men’s and women’s races in 2024, we’re eager to build on that momentum and deliver another world class event that showcases the best of alpine racing on one of the sport’s most challenging and respected courses.”

Darcy Norfolk Rowe, Head of Communications & Spokesperson, Olympic Regional Development Authority

“Lake Placid last hosted its first World Cup cross country skiing competition in 1979 and then we went on to host the 1980 Olympic Winter Games. Hosting the cross country finals in 2026, 46 years after the 1980 Olympics, is a testament to our renewed legacy and the investment in Mt Van Hoevenberg. We are excited to be awarded the opportunity to continue to host elite athletes, including Team USA on home soil, inspire Olympic hopefuls, and provide our guests and the community with exceptional events this season.”

Dave Hunter, President & COO, Steamboat Ski Resort

“Steamboat has a storied history of supporting the best athletes in the world. To once again host the Visa Big Air competition, especially going into an Olympic year, is a source of great pride for our staff and community. We can’t wait to welcome athletes, their families and spectators from around the world to check out the incredible work of our mountain crews in building one of the best big air venues around.”

John Rigney, SVP of Business Development, Aspen One

“We are thrilled to host next year’s U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team Toyota U.S. Grand Prix event here at Aspen Snowmass. Buttermilk is synonymous with world class freeskiing and snowboarding events and celebrating world-class athletes. The opportunity to host the Olympic qualifiers and celebrate the very best athletes in the sport is an incredible honor.”

Susie English, Vice President of Marketing, Deer Valley

“We’re proud to once again host the world’s top moguls and aerials athletes at Deer Valley for our 29th consecutive year of international competition. As an Olympic qualifier, the 2026 Intermountain Health Freestyle International presented by Sitfel brings incredible energy to Deer Valley’s renowned freestyle venue from January 16-18, 2026. Supporting this event year after year reflects our long-standing dedication to sport. We look forward to welcoming the community to cheer on these incredible athletes as they compete at Deer Valley.”