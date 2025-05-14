AvonLIVE! schedule announced

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its upcoming AvonLIVE! concert series:

After a winter hiatus, Avon’s beloved weekly summer concert series is back with a bang, showcasing an array of award-winning nationally touring, regional, and local talent. The Town of Avon proudly presents the return of AvonLIVE! concert series at the Avon Pavilion, located in Harry A. Nottingham Park, every Wednesday throughout the summer. AvonLIVE! remains free for all to enjoy and promises entertainment for every generation. Attendees can indulge in delicious food offerings and a selection of Eagle County’s finest craft brews, chilled wines, non-alcoholic beverages, and more available for purchase at the Hahnewald Bar. The excitement commences on Wednesday, June 11 with the electrifying Battle of the Bands starting at 5:30 p.m.

“AvonLIVE! is gearing up for an incredible summer! Bringing together the community with free live music, family-friendly activities, and local vendors creating a vibrant atmosphere. And with those gorgeous sunsets as a backdrop, it’s sure to be a memorable experience for everyone,” stated Avon’s Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey.

The Bands:

Wednesday, June 11: Battle of the Bands

Avon’s third annual Battle of the Bands competition features three favorite local bands battling for bragging rights to be named Eagle County’s Best Band. Mark your calendars to kick off AvonLIVE! with great local musicians and cast your vote for your favorite band in-person or virtually while watching the live-stream at home. The lineup features The Chaotics, Dust Bunnies From Outer Space, and Pinheads.

Wednesday, June 18: Couch with opener Hand Turkey

“Couch is kicking it old school with a delightful, modern twist… They are single – or seven-handedly – breathing new life into the pop scene.” – Sheesh Media. Boston-based band Couch injects each project with their signature flavor: expressive horns, warm vocals, and bubbling synths—crafting an oasis of joy for musicians and non-musicians alike. From their formation in 2019 until spring 2021, members of Couch were scattered across the country; they tackled the challenges of being a “long-distance band,” writing and even recording virtually. Despite these challenges, they celebrated the release of their debut EP, “COUCH,” in February 2021 as well as three singles and a 20-city headline tour in 2022. In 2023, Couch released their sophomore EP, “Sunshower”, accompanied by a two-part 40-city headline tour, performances at Boston Calling and Levitate, and a sold-out UK tour. This past fall and winter, Couch toured with Cory Wong (Vulfpeck/Fearless Flyers), opening every night of his 38-city US and European tour.

Wednesday, June 25: Polyrythmics with opener Low Poly Cactus

Seattle-based Polyrhythmics are celebrating 15 years of sonic exploration with the release of their highly anticipated new album, Life from Below (2025). Since forming in 2010, this seven-piece powerhouse has redefined instrumental music with a sound that blends funk, soul, psychedelic rock, R&B, and Afrobeat into a kaleidoscope of rhythm and groove. Known for their dynamic live performances and innovative compositions, the band has earned a reputation as one of the most captivating acts on the contemporary music scene. Polyrhythmics emerged from the rich creative soil of Seattle’s eclectic music community, releasing their self-titled debut album in 2011. Since then, their discography has grown to include fan-favorite albums such as Octagon (2015), Caldera (2017), and Man from the Future (2020). Each release showcases their fearless exploration of genre boundaries and their commitment to crafting vibrant, deeply textured soundscapes.

Wednesday, July 9: Late Night Radio with opener Parkbreezy

Colorado-based electronic music producer Late Night Radio introduces his latest album, Pocket Full of Dreams [Philos Records], an introspective masterpiece skillfully merging reflective rhythms and soul-inspired hip-hop beats. A testament to Late Night Radio’s musical prowess, the new album also contemplates the thematic depth of life’s pursuits and dreams, tracing the poignant highs and lows of such journeys. A consistent force in the evolving electronic music landscape, Alex Medellin (Late Night Radio) consistently crafts authentic sounds brought to life through his deep-rooted passion and diverse musical explorations. Pocket Full of Dreams stands as a testament to Medellin’s life experiences, both in the realm of music and beyond.

Wednesday, July 16: Graham Good & The Painters with opener A Brothers Fountain

Graham Good is hailed as the Messiah of Modern Rock (Nick Stock, jambands.com) due to his infectious energy and classic song writing. Specializing in Feel-Good//Funk-Folk-Rock, this group touches on a plethora of genres that help make them an easy band for any new fan to instantly connect with. The band has played iconic Denver venues such as Red Rocks, The Ogden, The Gothic, and The Bluebird opening up for acts such as Caamp, Andy Frasco, and The Wailers. The Painters are an energetic force of trained musicians aiming to pull the heartstrings of their audiences to step up and live life fully. This band is the ultimate feel-good experience you’ve been looking for this summer!

Wednesday, July 23: Arts Fishing Club with opener SleepOnIt

Arts Fishing Club is a Nashville-based indie-folk band known for their energetic live performances and heartfelt lyricism. Led by Christopher Kessenich, the band blends elements of rock, folk, and indie music, often compared to bands like Mt. Joy and Wilderado. Their music captures a sense of adventure and camaraderie, reflecting themes of love, life, and the journey of chasing dreams. Their 2023 album Rothko Sky features songs like “Foster Falls” and “Arizona,” which explore emotional landscapes with evocative storytelling and vibrant instrumentation. The band’s name is a tribute to Kessenich’s grandfathers and symbolizes perseverance and the joy of the journey rather than the end result—a philosophy that ties into the band’s approach to both music and life. Run. Don’t walk! AFC’s live show is where their magic is unchained.

Wednesday, July 30: Rebirth Brass Band with opener Gora Gora Orkestar

For almost 4 decades, the Grammy winning Rebirth Brass Band has been “stunning” fans with a fiery live show and a rich musical catalog. Their trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B and the sounds from the streets they grew up on. From their legendary 25+ year run of Tuesday nights at the Maple Leaf to stages all over the world, Rebirth is the soundtrack of the Crescent City and her premier musical ambassador. Founded by brothers Phil and Keith Frazier over 35 years ago, Rebirth began their career playing on the sidewalks of the French Quarter and quickly landed gigs at second line parades. Those auspicious beginnings have led to thousands of shows to music aficionados everywhere, including heads of state and royalty.

Wednesday, August 6: TopHouse with opener Moonstone Quill

A lot of people ask us what genre we are. The truth is, we don’t know. Check out some of our music and let us know what you think. In reality, if you really want to get to know about TopHouse, y’all should shoot us a message and say hi, come to a show, or listen to some music! Why not all three? “Fast-paced, high-energy foot stompers. Ballads that’ll make you cry. It’s kind of like a rock band married old-fashioned bluegrass and had a little baby. And named it TopHouse.

Wednesday, August 13: Hot Buttered Rum with opener Handmade Moments

Hot Buttered Rum Bluegrass from San Francisco, CA. The Official Bluegrass Band of the 2014 World Champion San Francisco Giants “Stunning instrumental and vocal virtuosity.”-Relix Magazine “It’s that working man regimen that ensures their consistency from one offering to another. That’s the kind of quality that makes Hot Buttered Rum always seem to go down so smoothly.”–Bluegrass Today Hot Buttered Rum, a souped-up, left-coast string band, is the brainchild of uniquely gifted musicians who weave their love of bluegrass, folk, jazz and soul into a riveting strain of Americana. String bass and five-alarm fiddle merge with guitar, banjo, mandolin, drums and keyboards to frame the voices of its two contrasting writers, fueling a dance party with roots in Appalachia and its branches in California. It’s a sound that’s as tough to describe as it is easy to love. Twenty years into its journey, HBR’s music, dreamed up in the backcountry of the High Sierra and the basements of San Francisco, has found its way into the hearts, minds and bodies of fans nationwide. The band continues to tour year-round in support of its many albums and social causes. Don’t miss the chance to see them soon!

Wednesday, August 20: Toubab Krewe with Magenta Sunshine

Some music cannot be found on a map or within iTunes categories. Some music is so original it seems snatched from the great, invisible substrata that runs below all human activity, a sound aching to be born without a flag or fixed allegiance – free, questing, overflowing with immediate, tangible life. This is the music of Toubab Krewe, the vibrant Asheville, NC-based instrumental powerhouse that creates a sonic Pangaea that lustily swirls together rock, African traditions, jam sensibilities, international folk strains and more. While nearly impossible to put into any box, it takes only a few moments to realize in a very palpable way that one is face-to-face with a true original who recognizes no borders in a march towards a muscular, original, globally switched-on sound.

Wednesday, August 27: Kash’d Out with opener Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers

Florida based Reggae/Rock band Kash’d Out have been hustlin’ hard since the beginning. After founders Greg Shields (lead vocals) and Jackson Hauserman (guitar) met in a studio session, it wasn’t long before Kash’d Out’s clever lyrics and tasteful guitar riffs were complimented by the unique bass lines of Joey Brohawn, and rhythmic precision of drummer Marshall Hearne.

What: AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park When: Wednesdays, 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.: June 11, 18, 25 | July 9, 16, 23, 30 | August 7, 14, 21, 28, 2025

Wednesdays, 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.: June 11, 18, 25 | July 9, 16, 23, 30 | August 7, 14, 21, 28, 2025 Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, Vail Daily, Apex Waste Management, SpringHill / Townplace Suites, FirstBank, Vail Brewing Company, KZYR, and Capture the Action.

Event Policies: Well-behaved, leashed pets are allowed in the “Pet-Friendly” designated areas, provided their owners are always present. Low-back chairs (not exceeding 5 inches off the ground), blankets and small tables that do not obstruct others’ views are permitted.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m.

Plastic Free Events | Free water fill station, bring your reusable water bottle | Blankets and low-back lawn chairs are allowed | Pets allowed in pet friendly area only | No outside alcoholic beverages | No smoking | No Drones | Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

More Information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Avon Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.