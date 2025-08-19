AvonLIVE! features Toubab Krewe on Aug. 20

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Toubab Krewe playing AvonLIVE! on Wednesday:

Enjoy your Wednesday evening in the heart of the valley as the AvonLIVE! free summer concert series continues on August 20 at the Avon Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the main act taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. This week, AvonLIVE! proudly presents Toubab Krewe.

Some music cannot be found on a map or within iTunes categories. Some music is so original it seems snatched from the great, invisible substrata that runs below all human activity, a sound aching to be born without a flag or fixed allegiance – free, questing, overflowing with immediate, tangible life. This is the music of Toubab Krewe, the vibrant Asheville, NC-based instrumental powerhouse that creates a sonic Pangaea that swirls together rock, African traditions, jam sensibilities, international folk strains and more. While nearly impossible to put into any box, it takes only a few moments to realize in a very palpable way that one is face-to-face with a true original who recognizes no borders in a march towards a muscular, original, globally switched-on sound.

Check out live music beginning at 6:00 p.m. when Magenta Sunshine takes the stage.

What:AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

Wednesday, August 20 at 5:30 p.m. Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, and Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free on-street parking is available after 5:00 p.m. and at FirstBank in Avon.

Well-behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | No outside alcoholic beverages | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited

More information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Senior Special Events Coordinator Chelsea Van Winkle at cvanwinkle@avon.org or (970) 748-4072.