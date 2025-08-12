AvonLIVE! features Hot Buttered Rum

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Hot Buttered Rum playing Wednesday’s AvonLIVE! concert:

AvonLIVE! returns this Wednesday, August 13 at the Avon Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park for another lively night of music. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m., building up to the headline performance at 7:30 p.m. This week, Avon proudly presents Hot Buttered Rum.

Hot Buttered Rum, a souped-up, left-coast string band, is the brainchild of uniquely gifted musicians who weave their love of bluegrass, folk, jazz and soul into a riveting strain of Americana. String bass and five-alarm fiddle merge with guitar, banjo, mandolin, drums and keyboards to frame the voices of its two contrasting writers, fueling a dance party with roots in Appalachia and its branches in California. It’s a sound that’s as tough to describe as it is easy to love. Twenty years into its journey, HBR’s music, dreamed up in the backcountry of the High Sierra and the basements of San Francisco, has found its way into the hearts, minds and bodies of fans nationwide. The band continues to tour year-round in support of its many albums and social causes.

Live music begins at 6:00 p.m. when opening band, Handmade Moments takes the stage.

What:AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

When: Wednesday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m. Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

Please join us for more free live music every Sunday at SunsetLIVE! beginning at 6:00 p.m. on The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, and Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free on-street parking is available after 5:00 p.m. and at FirstBank in Avon.

Well-behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | No outside alcoholic beverages | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited

More information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Senior Special Events Coordinator Chelsea Van Winkle at cvanwinkle@avon.org or (970) 748-4072.