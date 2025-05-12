Avon Town Clean Up and Sustainability Fair returns on Wednesday, May 21

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Avon Town Clean Up and Sustainability Fair:

Mark your calendars and celebrate the changing seasons on May 21 with a little spring cleaning and sustainability education at the annual Avon Town Clean Up and Sustainability Fair! This year’s event will take place at the Sun & Ski Parking Lot, located at 218 Beaver Creek Place. It’s time to give our beloved town a fresh start after the winter months while also exploring ways to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship. Plus, enjoy free ice-cold beer and delicious foodprovided by Ein Prosit (while supplies last).

Learn how to make your home and business more sustainable at the Sustainability Fair featuring local industry experts providing education, demonstrations and showcasing best practices in waste diversion through composting and recycling, waterwise landscaping, energy conservation and more. Town Staff will also be onsite to provide information on Avon’s recycling, compost and waste programs, landscaping, e-bike rebates, and much more.

“We are thrilled to see the success of this event and the love from our local residents to keep our town clean and learn about sustainable practices,” said Danita Dempsey, Chief Cultural Officer at the Town of Avon. “Sustainability remains a top priority for Avon, and this event continues to serve as a valuable platform for educating and inspiring our community through collaboration with our sustainability partners,” she continued.

The Town will be offering FREE Electronic waste drop off, paint disposal, and Styrofoam collection for all Town of Avon residents and property owners (must show proof of Avon address at drop off with a valid driver’s license or vehicle registration). We will accept electronic waste (computers, printers, small appliances), architectural paints, coatings, stains, and clean, white packaging foam.

Please note: We do NOT accept large appliances or anything with refrigerant, certain kinds of paint (including but not limited to paint thinners, arts and crafts paints, epoxies, glues, road paints, and more), food service foam, or packing peanuts.

On-site education and demonstration booths include:

Eagle County Conservation District

Eagle River Coalition

Holy Cross Energy

Vail Health

Vail Honeywagon

Walking Mountains

The Community Market

Ethos Landscaping

Eagle River Water and Sanitation District

E-Bike Rebates

Shift Bike Station

Landscaping Information

Recycling Education



Join us for happy hour on Wednesday, May 21, and let’s work together towards a more sustainable future!

What: Town Clean Up and Sustainability Fair

When: Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Sun & Ski Parking Lot (218 Beaver Creek Place, Avon, CO 81620)

Clean up volunteers can check-in to get a bag and gloves and be directed to clean up along railroad tracks, Sun & Ski and Christy Sports Lots, The Junction Parking Lots, and City Market, and Chapel Alley.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the event.

Well-Behaved Leashed Pets Allowed | No Smoking | Plastic-Free Event | Walk, Ride or Use Public Transit | Drones & UAVs Prohibited

Sponsors: The Town of Avon, RA Nelson, and Ein Prosit are proud to present Avon’s Town Clean Up and Sustainability Fair with support from Always Mountain Time, Vail Daily, The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa, and KZYR.

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/cleanupday or contact Special Events Coordinator, Emily Dennis at edennis@avon.org.