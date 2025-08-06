Avon Police, Eagle County agencies seeking participants for Citizen’s Police Academy

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its 17th annual Citizens’ Police Academy:

The Avon Police Department will be hosting its 17th annual Citizens’ Police Academy with the goal of educating and informing citizens of the roles and capabilities of the Avon Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Vail Police Department, and Eagle Police Department.

The Academy will take place every Monday, starting September 8 through November 3. Classes will be held from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Come join us for an inside look at what it is like to work as a police officer in Eagle County. The academy will be a total of eight classes.

The following topics will be presented:

September 8 : State of the Police Department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, and crime scene investigations; including fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting, and black lights.

: State of the Police Department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, and crime scene investigations; including fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting, and black lights. September 15 : Drug Recognition Experts and DUI enforcement. Participants will learn how to evaluate an individual’s sobriety and perform tests on an intoxicated person.

: Drug Recognition Experts and DUI enforcement. Participants will learn how to evaluate an individual’s sobriety and perform tests on an intoxicated person. September 22 : Firearms Training Simulator (FATS). Participants will be given a computer simulation of shoot or don’t shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy.

: Firearms Training Simulator (FATS). Participants will be given a computer simulation of shoot or don’t shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy. September 29 : Vail Public Safety Communications Center (VPSCC) presentation.

: Vail Public Safety Communications Center (VPSCC) presentation. October 13 : Defensive driving training. Participants will have the opportunity to drive a marked patrol vehicle equipped with lights and sirens through a driving course set up by the driving instructor.

: Defensive driving training. Participants will have the opportunity to drive a marked patrol vehicle equipped with lights and sirens through a driving course set up by the driving instructor. October 20 : S.W.A.T., participants will learn about the Eagle County Special Operations Unit and will be taught basic self-defense techniques.

: S.W.A.T., participants will learn about the Eagle County Special Operations Unit and will be taught basic self-defense techniques. October 27 : Participants will visit the Eagle County Detentions Facility, Eagle County Courtroom for a presentation, and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Victims’ Advocates.

: Participants will visit the Eagle County Detentions Facility, Eagle County Courtroom for a presentation, and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Victims’ Advocates. November 3: An evening with firearms instructors at the firing range.

The Avon Citizens’ Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a background investigation. Due to the subject matter, we ask that participants be eighteen years of age and older; have no felony convictions; no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions; and willing to complete a waiver of liability. Fill out an application today at the Avon Police Department or online at Avon.org/CitizensPoliceAcademy.