Avon Community Recycling Center ribbon cutting set for May 21

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the upcoming ribbon cutting for its new recycling center:

The Town of Avon and Eagle County have partnered to make significant enhancements to the Avon Community Recycling Center, located at 375 Yoder Avenue, next to Home Depot. The updated facility includes new waste dumpsters, catwalks for safe access, a brand-new cardboard compactor, updated signage, and Colorado’s first municipal Polystyrene (commonly known as Styrofoam™) recycling program.

The new Polystyrene recycling program is made possible by the efforts of the Town of Avon with funding for the equipment from the Colorado State’s RREO program. The Town “soft opened” the facility to the public on March 14, and now it’s time to celebrate these milestones with our community.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. – Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

3:45 p.m. – Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Location: Avon Community Recycling Center – 375 Yoder Avenue

Participants are encouraged to take our free bus or carpool to the venue. The ceremony will include a short speech and photo opportunities. Following the ribbon-cutting, participants are encouraged to go to the 3rd annual Avon Sustainability Fair and Town Clean Up at 4:30 p.m. at the Sun & Ski Parking Lot (218 Beaver Creek Pl, Avon).

More information about the Polystyrene recycling program is available here. For questions regarding recycling, please contact Sustainability Manager Charlotte Lin at 970-748-4083 or clin@avon.org.