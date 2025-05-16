Avon Clean Up Week begins Sunday, May 18

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Clean Up Week:

The Town of Avon Clean Up Week will begin on Sunday, May 18 and continue through Saturday, May 24. If Avon residents have unwanted materials, including large items such as washers, dryers or furniture, now is the time to throw them away. Best of all, removal is free!



Starting Wednesday, May 14, Avon residents can contact the Avon Public Works Department to schedule a pick up for the following week. Public Works staff will come to your home to pick up the materials curbside between the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. All items must be placed curbside. Town staff will take materials to Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling free of charge.



The Public Works Department will take almost anything. Exceptions include, tires and construction trash, hazardous and toxic waste such as paints, motor oil, batteries and electronics. Yard waste will be collected but must be placed separately. Yard waste is defined as grass clippings, leaves, tree branches, and tree trunks 6” or less in diameter. During Clean Up Week, Avon residents can also drop yard waste at 375 Yoder Ave. between 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The yard waste drop off is located at the Public Works site behind the recycle center.

Residents may take their old electronic equipment or components (e-waste) to Avon’s Sustainability Fair on Wednesday, May 21 in the Sun & Ski parking lot for recycling. Refrigerators and freezers will not be collected, but individuals can take these items to Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling as long as the Freon has been removed with documentation showing Freon has been removed.

For more information on Avon Clean Up Week or to schedule a pick up, please contact Gary Padilla at the Avon Public Works Department at (970) 748-4118.