Avon begins U.S. 6 highway pedestrian crossing improvements Aug. 4

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the U.S. Highway 6 Pedestrian Crossing Project:

Construction preparation is underway for the US6 Highway Pedestrian Crossing Project, with full construction beginning on Monday, August 4. This long-awaited $6 million project is the result of the collaboration between the Town of Avon, Eagle County, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Project funding includes $4.63 million from CDOT grants, with both Eagle County and the Town of Avon each contributing $735,000. Led by the Town of Avon, the project represents a strong regional commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure and will significantly improve safety and mobility for all users along the corridor.

Key Project Features:

Installation of a Traffic Signal at Stonebridge Drive

Addition of Traffic-calming landscape medians

Construction of Sidewalks, crosswalks, and drainage improvements

Installation of Streetlights and pedestrian-activated flashing beacons

Construction is expected to be substantially completed by November 2025, with final landscaping to follow in spring 2026. Please note that traffic delays should be expected due to detours and traffic control measures in place during the project.

Stay Informed: To receive regular updates or ask questions about the project, please use the following contact methods: