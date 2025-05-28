Athletic Club at The Westin hosting multiple June events to support Mountain Pride

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on three events this June to raise funds for Mountain Pride:

The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting three special events this June to help raise funds for Mountain Pride, which is dedicated to improving the experiences of the Vail Valley LGBTQIA+ community through education, connection and advocacy.

The schedule of June community events happening at the Athletic Club at the Westin includes:

Global Running Day Rainbow Run 3K & 5K – Wednesday, June 4th at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Pride Month & Global Running Day with a guided Rainbow Run! Participants can choose to do a 3K or 5K walk/run course – the 3K will go along the Eagle River bike path and the 5K will go around Avon’s Nottingham Lake. The evening will end with a social on The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza featuring refreshments and wellness opportunities from local partners, including B12 shots available for the purchase from Vail iV Wellness & Recovery and a raffle with giveaways from Lululemon. All participants are encouraged to wear bright colors and to make a $20 donation to Mountain Pride.



Moves & Grooves Community Dance Class – Wednesday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. Get your groove on with a dynamic benefit class! Set to energizing beats and guided by positivity, this experience led by Shannon Lund is designed to uplift your spirit and connect with others in a celebration of self-expression and inclusion. All levels welcome, with a $20 donation recommended for Mountain Pride.



Summer Solstice Yoga – Friday, June 20 th at 8 a.m.

– Friday, June 20 at 8 a.m. Welcome the Summer Solstice with an invigorating Vinyasa yoga class. Flow through sequences designed to awaken the body and spirit, harnessing the radiant energy of the longest day of the year. Led by Kait Musick, this morning practice will leave you feeling refreshed, revitalized, and ready to embrace the warmth and vitality of the summer season ahead. A $20 donation is recommended for Mountain Pride.

Advanced registration is highly recommended for all events, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

For more information on the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit wwwspaanjali.com/events.