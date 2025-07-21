Arts Fishing Club reels in the fun at AvonLIVE! free concert

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Wednesday’s free Arts Fishing Club show at 7:30 p.m. as part of its AvonLIVE! concert series:

Avon’s weekly summer concert series returns to Harry A. Nottingham Park on Wednesday, July 23 for another evening of high-energy live music. The fun gets underway at 5:30 p.m., with the headline performance by Arts Fishing Club starting at 7:30 p.m. Join us for another unforgettable night at AvonLIVE!.

Arts Fishing Club is a Nashville-based indie-folk band known for their energetic live performances and heartfelt lyricism. Led by Christopher Kessenich, the band blends elements of rock, folk, and indie music, often compared to bands like Mt. Joy and Wilderado. Their music captures a sense of adventure and camaraderie, reflecting themes of love, life, and the journey of chasing dreams. Their 2023 album Rothko Sky features songs like “Foster Falls” and “Arizona,” which explore emotional landscapes with evocative storytelling and vibrant instrumentation. The band’s name is a tribute to Kessenich’s grandfathers and symbolizes perseverance and the joy of the journey rather than the end result—a philosophy that ties into the band’s approach to both music and life.

Opening AvonLIVE! this week and taking the stage at 6:00 p.m. is SleepOnIt, winners of the 2024 Battle of the Bands.

What: AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park When: Wednesday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

“AvonLIVE! is a wonderful free concert series that brings our community together to enjoy amazing live performances. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate summer, connect with neighbors, and experience the joy of music in a vibrant atmosphere.” stated Avon Chief Cultural Officer Manager, Danita Dempsey.

Please join us for more free live music every Sunday at SunsetLIVE!beginning at 6:00 p.m. on The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, and the Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m.

Well-Behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | No outside alcoholic beverages | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited.

More information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Avon Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.