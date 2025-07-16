Art Guild at Avon offers veterans art show, Art Walks in July, August

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on upcoming exhibits, art walks:

The Art Guild at Avon invites you to experience a vibrant season of creativity, connection, and community through a series of exciting events and workshops.

Join us at the Vail Library on Friday, July 18 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. for a special reception honoring the talents of the veteran artists. This powerful exhibit features paintings, photography sculpture and more – and will remain on display through the end of the month. The Art Guild at Avon arranges monthly exhibits at the Avon, Eagle, and Vail Libraries throughout the year but that is not all!

Explore Avon like never before during out Art Walks held on Fridays: July 25, August 8 & 22 and September 5 at 5:30 p.m.These free, guided tours highlight the town’s vibrant public art, including colorful sculptures and the stories behind them. A perfect evening for art lovers and curious minds alike!

Celebrate local creativity at First Friday Gallery Night, happening the first Friday of every month from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Meet local artists, view fresh new works, and enjoy a lively evening of art, conversation, and community.

Whether you are a seasoned artist or just starting out, our workshops offer something for everyone. Learn from nationally recognized artists and ignite your creativity:

Lorenzo Chavez Workshop: From Concept to Completion | July 20 – July 22 | 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kim Casebeer Workshop: Color for Strong Landscapes | August 4 – August 6 | 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jami Nix Rahn Workshop: Beyond the Brush – Cold Wax and Painting Techniques | August 15 – August 16 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Randall Case Workshop: Making Painting Fun Again | August 20 – August 21 | 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Art Guild at Avon is committed to enriching lives through the visual arts and fostering artistic growth throughout Eagle County. Become a member or donate today and be part of something beautiful.