Art Guild at Avon First Friday and Art Walks

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the Art Guild at Avon and the Art Walk in Avon series:

The Town of Avon and Art Guild at Avon invite you to be captivated by the vibrant energy of Avon’s artistic core. The Art Walk in Avon series is free to attend and hosted by the talented Art Guild at Avon. The Art Walk in Avon takes place on Friday, June 13 and 27 at 5:30 p.m. and offers an immersive experience like no other. Take a guided tour through the heart of Avon and discover our stunning colorful sculptures, each with its own unique story. Learn more at vvagco.org/artwalkinavon.

Also, get ready for another great First Friday Gallery Night, this Friday, June 6 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. This event is free and open to all and will feature local artists highlighting their new creative visuals. Come and explore a diverse array of artwork, meet the artists, and enjoy an evening filled with creativity and community spirit.

All artist workshops are open to the public for registration and space is limited! Don’t miss the opportunity to gain experience from renowned artists from around the country!