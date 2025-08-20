Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K set for Aug. 23

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K:

Step up your summer miles! Join us on Saturday, Aug. 23 for the Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K, presented by Elevated Dental and the Arrowhead Metro District. This event is the sixth race in the 2025 Vail Trail Running Series. Register early at register.vailrec.com and save!

Noted as one of the 12 Road-Trip Worthy Mountain Running Races of the summer by Run (powered by Outside Online), the Arrowhead half marathon winds through both Arrowhead and Beaver Creek Mountain on a network of stunning trails. Racers will climb over 3,000 feet while taking in the bountiful wildflowers and mountain landscapes. This breathtaking (literally and figuratively) course is a racer favorite! View the digital course map here and start visualizing your race day strategy!

Please note that the half marathon course is subject to change. The final course will be posted at vailrec.com by Friday, August 15.

The 5K is point-to-point, starting at Bachelor Gulch and finishing at Arrowhead. The three mile course is a 5K runner’s dream – incredible trails and minimal climbing with only 200 feet of elevation gain! This is a great 5K for all ages and abilities. Want to see the course? View the course map here.

Participants can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, Aug. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Edwards at a location TBD.

Race day bib pickup and registration is available at Berry Creek Middle School. For the half marathon, racers must pick up their bibs between 6-6:40 a.m. as the race starts at 7 a.m. For the 5K, which begins at 8 a.m. at Bachelor Gulch, racers must pick up their bibs between 6-7:30 a.m. Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22.

Parking is available for runners and spectators at Red Canyon High School, Berry Creek Middle School and Edwards Early Learning Center on Miller Ranch Road in Edwards. Shuttles will run continuously from Berry Creek Middle School to the base of Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch. There is no racer parking at Arrowhead or at Bachelor Gulch. The last shuttle for the half marathon is at 6:40 a.m. while the last shuttle for the 5K is at 7:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to stick around following the race for the on-site awards ceremony, with recognition of top racers in each age division. We’ll have beer from New Belgium Brewing for those of age, non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing and a light lunch for all participants. As always, participants can pick up their custom race t-shirt and delicious Northside Kitchen donut upon finishing! Every runner is entered to win great raffle prizes from our sponsors; the drawing takes place following awards.

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.register.vailrec.com and save on individual races by registering before

﻿race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost for the half marathon is $52 preregistered, $60 week-of and $70 day-of. 5K cost is $32 preregistered, $40 week-of and $45 day-of. Youth (17 & under) receive a 35% discount on all rates.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Next up, we wrap up the series in Minturn on Sept. 13 with the MeadowGold 11K & 5K. We also have the second annual Cougar Ridge Classic 26K from Vail to Minturn on Sat, Sept. 27!

The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our series partner Discover Vail! Individual race sponsors include Capitol Public House, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitality and Howard Head. Partners also include FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Rossignol, Vail Daily, Ptarmigan Sports, Dermatone, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, YETI, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside Kitchen, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, DemerBox, West Vail Liquor Mart and Alpine Wine & Spirits.