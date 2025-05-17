86th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo tickets now on sale

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on ticket availability for the 86th annual Eagle County Fair and Rodeo July 23-26:

Tickets for the 86th annual Eagle County Fair and Rodeo are now available for purchase. Celebrate the county’s western heritage and support youth education with 4-H livestock shows, Open Class exhibits, carnival rides, live music, delicious food vendors, and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and Junior Livestock Auction. 4-H events begin in June, Open Class entries are due and the Fair begins on July 21st, and the rodeo is scheduled for July 23-26. The Fair and Rodeo is held at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle, Colorado.



For the complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the official website of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo: https://eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com/



There are only two official ticket sources: online on the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo website (via Tix.com) and at the Fairgrounds Ticket office, open daily at 5 pm from July 23-26 (subject to availability). For the past several years, the rodeo has sold out every night in advance. To avoid disappointment, purchase tickets early. The best source for tickets is the official website of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo.



Be aware of unauthorized sites and individuals selling our tickets, as they may not be legitimate. Reseller sites often pay for ads that place their website above ours, so it is the first option to click. We are doing our best to stop this, but unfortunately, it is not illegal. For more ticket-buyer information and tips, go here.



Each night of the rodeo features a different theme celebrating children, Western heritage, and patriotism. This year, Friday night will focus awareness on our community’s mental health and behavioral health resources. Eagle County is committed to ensuring people know how and where to access care when needed.



This year, the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo marks 86 years of gathering as a community to celebrate our county’s Western heritage. We hope you will join us!