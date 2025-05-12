2025 Vail Trail Running Series kicks off with Boneyard Boogie 14K & 6K Trail Run

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Boneyard Boogie 14K & 6K Trail Run:

May is here, which means it’s time to boogie! Lace up those running shoes and get ready to join the Vail Recreation District on Sat, May 17 for the Boneyard Boogie 14K & 6K Trail Run. This race starts at 9 a.m. in the Town of Eagle, and is presented by Capitol Public House.

Get ready for another exciting season packed with friendly competition, scenic courses, awesome prizes and free Northside Kitchen donuts! View the full race schedule and register online at vailrec.com.

The Boneyard Boogie 14K & 6K course will take runners through pinyon groves and juniper shrubs on some of Eagle’s most scenic singletrack trails, with an elevation gain of 1,279 feet reaching a maximum elevation of 7,718 feet. Both races will begin and end at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, with the 14K starting at 9 a.m. and the 6K starting at 9:15 a.m.

View the Ride with GPS course maps here.

DETAILS

Racers can pick up their race bibs or register in person on Friday, May 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ptarmigan Sports in Edwards.

On-site race day registration and bib pickup begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

Racer parking will be available in the dirt lot adjacent to the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. Participants are encouraged to carpool to the race start as parking is limited.

Racers can pick up their custom race T-shirt and delicious Northside Kitchen donuts at the race finish. Following the event, there will be an after-party at Capitol Public House in Eagle. A huge thanks to Capitol Public House for providing a burger lunch for all racers! At the after-party, racers will enjoy an awards ceremony, raffle giveaway and Mountain Time Lager courtesy of New Belgium Brewing, or a non-alcoholic craft beer from Best Day Brewing Company.

REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/registration and save money on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Sign up for the whole series (seven races) for $250, or $135 for the 5K series (five races). Individual race cost for the 14K is $40 preregistered, $48 week of registration and $55 day-of registration. 6K race registration is $32 preregistered, $40 week-of and $45 day-of. Youth (17 & under) rates are 35% off adult pricing.

The VRD is transitioning to a new and improved registration system, located at www.register.vailrec.com. You will need to create a new account in the new system, but it should be quick and easy to do so.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information, to volunteer or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our series partner Discover Vail! Individual race sponsors include Capitol Public House, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitality and Howard Head. Partners also include FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Vail Daily, Ptarmigan Sports, Dermatone, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, YETI, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside Kitchen, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, West Vail Liquor Mart, Haymeadow, Instinct Trail Inspired and Alpine Wine & Spirits.