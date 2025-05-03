2025 Bloch Ongert Short Track Mountain Bike Race set for May 7

The Vail Recreation Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its annual Short Track Race Series for mountain bike racing:

Spring is here, and it’s time to get back in the saddle! The Vail Recreation District will kick off the 2025 mountain bike racing season on Wednesday, May 7 with the annual Short Track Race Series, featuring two events this year. The first race starts at 5:15 p.m. at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in the Town of Eagle. Sign up now and get ready to race!

The short track races circle a short, dirt loop, with adult participants completing as many laps as possible in 20 minutes. An average lap is expected to take approximately two minutes to finish. Youth races are five minutes for ages 6-9 and 10 minutes for ages 10-14.This race is a great chance to challenge yourself to complete as many laps as you can!

Racers can park at the Eagle County Fairgrounds parking lot, and bike over to the start on the field, just south of the fairgrounds parking lot. Look for the VRD race trailer and arch for the start line!

Race day activities begin at 4 p.m. with day-of registration, which will last until 6:15 p.m. The first race of the evening starts at 5:15 p.m. for kids ages 5-9, followed by a race at 5:30 p.m. for kids ages 10-14. Adult races will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the beginner/intermediate categories and continue with the pro/open categories at 6:15 p.m.

The cost to preregister is $10 for kids and $15 for adults. Day-of registration rates are $15 for kids and $20 for adults. There is no series registration for the short track races, just individual race registration.

The second race in the series will take place on Wed, May 14 in Edwards at the Miller Ranch Open Space.

Unlike the upcoming summer Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Town Race Series, the Spring MTB Short Track Series will not award prizes or points for individual racers or teams. It’s just about stretching those legs out and having fun! There are no after-parties for these events, but there will be an onsite raffle for participants.

The first Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Town Race Series takes place on May 21 with the Minturn Mini youth race, followed by the all-ages Eagle Ranch Classic on May 28. View the full race schedule at vailrec.com.

Race organizers are watching the weather and will notify participants should the race be canceled due to inclement weather or unrideable conditions. Check vailrec.com or the VRD’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vailrecdistrict for updates closer to each event.

For questions, contact the VRD Sports Department at sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280. Visit www.vailrec.com for details on races and all other VRD programs.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is yours thanks to title sponsor Bloch Ongert Injury Law. Thanks to our additional sponsors Vail Daily, Yeti’s Grind, Beaver Creek Resort Company, Haymeadow, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Vail Health, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, Gravity Haus/Dryland Fitness, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, FirstBank, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, OutdoorTech, East West Hospitality and West Vail Liquor Mart.