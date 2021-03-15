Women’s Empowerment Workshop launches new boy’s camp this summer

Women’s Empowerment Workshop issued the following press release last week announcing its new boy’s empowerment camp this summer:

Eagle, CO – Women’s Empowerment Workshop (WEW) announced it will expand its summer camp offerings to include boy’s empowerment for the first time. WEW founder, Susie Kincade, created Earth Keeper Way for boys ages 11-15 to embark on an adventurous journey towards their passage to manhood. Rock climbing, kayaking, hiking, outdoor skills, leadership, balance, and self-awareness are all part of the fun and challenge of the camp, August 2-7, based in Eagle.

“It became clearer than ever through Covid that we all need our connection with nature in order to stay healthy of mind, body and spirit,” said Kincade, a mother of four girls who has been part of the community for 41 years. “I’ve been empowering girls through nature adventure camps for 12 years and parents have repeatedly asked for such a program for boys. This year it all came together to do this important work of uplifting boys and empowering them in a changing world.”

To meet the need for boosting the health and resilience of our community Kincade also expanded the Chrysalis Circle for girls 11-15, and Caterpillar for girls 7-10 to four sessions. For adults, she has created the River Healing Retreat, July 15-17. Susie refers to this deeply compassionate, nurturing grief and loss retreat for women as “my gift to the community”. It features the WEW signature empowering retreat components of connecting to the healing power of nature and spending a day with the river’s wisdom and flow.

Chrysalis Circle returns for the13th year with its inspiration for young women. Rising 6th through 10th grade girls take a journey to find their authentic voice, gain confidence and resilience through outdoor adventure and exploration. A river trip, rock climbing, hiking, journaling, communication, emotional skills, team leadership skills, and an overnight are some activities designed to give girls confidence as they step into womanhood. Camp dates are June 28-July 3rd and July 26-31, 9 am to 5 pm.

Caterpillar Girls day camp gives younger girls the opportunity to explore nature freely as they discover their connection to the elements of earth, air, water, fire and spirit. Creek play, hiking, building fairy houses and nature crafts are part of the fun. Camps run June 7-11, and July 19-23, 9 am to 3 pm.

Kincade, a certified nature-based coach and wilderness guide, leads all retreats and workshops, assisted by wilderness therapy graduate students from Naropa University, to deliver a unique combination of personal growth, adventure, nature connection and practical life skills. Camps are based in Eagle with activities throughout the valley. This year, in light of tougher economic times, WEW has kept its rates the same and will provide several partial scholarships, thanks to the generosity of the Live Like Logan Foundation.

Women’s Empowerment Workshop supports the community with custom retreats for families, rites of passage for people of all ages and nature-based personal and family coaching. Learn more and register at www.womenempower.us/retreats-workshops, or call 970-328-5472.