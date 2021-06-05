Why you should visit Vail, Colorado, from Los Angeles

Snowboarder Kyle Nienhouse buried in deep snow at Vail (Vail Resorts Daniel Milchev).

Los Angeles is one of the most travel-friendly cities in the entire world. You can travel to all four corners of the globe from LAX. Recently, Californians wanting to get away from the city have been traveling to Vail, Colorado, for their winter holidays. Here are a few compelling reasons why you should consider taking a trip inland to visit one of America’s hidden gems.

It Is Easy To Get To

Vail and Los Angeles are surprisingly well connected. Although the town is nestled in the mountains almost 1000 miles from LA, you won’t have to make too much of an effort to get yourself away from the hustle and bustle and into the beautiful Colorado Mountains. Simply drive your car to LAX, park in a long-term Parkon.com space, and catch one of the regular direct flights to Eagle, Colorado.

From Eagle, you can either rent a car or take the bus. The bus is very regular – every hour in fact. It only takes one hour to get from Eagle County airport to the town of Vail. All in all, your journey should take around 6 hours. If you leave early enough, you could leave Venice Beach and be skiing down a pristine slope by teatime!

It Has World Class Ski Slopes

Vail, founded in 1966, is famous for its ski slopes. In fact, the ski slopes came before the town. In 1962, Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton opened the Vail ski resort for the first season. It had previously been identified as a perfect skiing area by Seibert when he was training after World War Two at nearby Camp Hale.

The skiing area around Vale has a whopping total of 193 slopes, all regularly supplied with fresh powder thanks to the high elevation of the terrain. Vail mountain is regularly listed as one of the best skiing spots in the USA.

It Couldn’t Be Any More Unlike LA

Vail, Colorado, and Los Angeles are just about as different as it gets. If the big city life is getting you down, nothing soothes the soul quite like breathing fresh mountain air in one of the highest botanical gardens in the world, or wondering the quiet alpine streets of the town during the off-season. Vail is a friendly, small town of around 5000 inhabitants. Los Angeles, with its sprawling suburbs and carbon choked skies, can sometimes feel a bit like a ceaseless and unwavering tumult. The only tumult you are likely to encounter in vail is the whipping of a blizzard – but when the blizzard calms down, you are left with a blanket of fresh powdered snow to ski down, so even the howling of the wind against the window can come as a welcome sound.

A holiday from the city should be just that – a holiday. The wide-open vistas, the pine trees, the fresh snow on the roofs of the chalets: this might just be what cools you down after a stressful year in the city of angels.