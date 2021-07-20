Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa to renovate lobby, front desk, outdoor spaces

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Monday issued the following press release on its $1.5 million renovation of its lobby, front desk and outdoor spaces:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to welcome guests this summer with a $1.5 million refresh of its lobby, Front Desk and outdoor spaces, including new terrace furniture and fitness equipment.

With a grand three-story glass wall highlighting the resort’s stunning view of Beaver Creek Mountain, The refreshed Westin Riverfront lobby offers a stylish & comfortable mountain modern design featuring cozy seating areas with mid-century modern rockers along with multiple communal gathering tables. A lighter, neutral color palette mixes wood tones & grays with pops of burnt orange and rich green.

Designed & executed by Denver’s Semple Brown Design, the Library portion of the lobby now features built-in banquette seating, a shuffleboard table and couches facing a roaring stone fireplace.

Behind the brightened Front Desk, a major new art piece curated by Vail’s Sarah Carr Interior Design was installed. Created by Maryland’s McFadden Art Glass, the beautiful flowing glass sculpture represents pebbles from the Eagle River that flows alongside The Westin Riverfront.

Stepping out on to The Westin Riverfront’s lobby terrace and expansive Maya deck, guests can enjoy new outdoor lounge and dining furniture, with the addition of several large shade structures and enhanced lighting to compliment the multiple fire pits.

The Westin Riverfront’s Athletic Club is also creating a dedicated new outdoor gym featuring a Technogym tower for strength training exercises, along with weights, mats and cardio equipment. With more than 50 group exercise classes offered weekly, the resort boasts an a robust schedule of outdoor fitness classes this summer, including Mellow Flow Yoga, Power Core Yoga, Total Body Sculpt, Cardio Barre and Core Chisel.

“We are very excited to welcome guests back to the Vail Valley this summer with our lighter & brighter lobby, refreshed Front Desk and new terrace furniture,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “This past year has really helped us to focus on finding creative new ways to activate our amazing outdoor spaces on a more year-round basis.”

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities include Spa Anjali and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas.

Last winter, The Westin Riverfront launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks along with a carefully curated selection of retail items. The resort also offers the Laps Pool Bar, a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & Colorado microbrews with seasonal live music.

Located in the heart of Colorado’s Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing, golf and more during the spring, summer & fall.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.