Vail to host Polestar electric vehicle test drive event June 10-11

The Town of Vail on Thursday issued the following press release on a free electric vehicle test drive event June 10-11:

Ever wonder what it’s like to drive an electric vehicle? The Town of Vail Environmental Sustainability Department is bringing that experience to Vail with a free test drive event for interested community members on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

The town is partnering with the Denver retail outlet for Polestar, an electric performance car based in Sweden, to offer test drives of its Polestar 2 to potential customers. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company’s first fully electric, high-volume car. The model includes batteries as large as 78 kWh and options for a dual-motor power train with all-wheel drive capability.

According to Cameron Millard, the town’s energy efficiency coordinator, adoption of electric vehicles is an opportunity to help meet local and regional greenhouse gas emissions reductions goals. “The town is committed to supporting the transition to electric vehicles,” he said. “Town Council has adopted a Go EV City Resolution, which recognizes the benefits of electric vehicles and makes commitments to reducing barriers to adoption. This test drive event will allow town staff and residents to experience a high-performance electric vehicle for themselves.”

To qualify for the test drive event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building parking lot, drivers must present a valid driver’s license and show proof of insurance. Space is limited and a reservation is required. To request a time slot or for other details, email Millard at cmillard@vailgov.com or call 970-477-3467.

The Town of Vail recently won a Colorado Energy Office Charge Ahead grant to install additional electric vehicle charging stations and will continue to transition to electric buses to serve public transportation needs.