Vail Resorts announces summer operations for Vail, Beaver Creek, other Colorado resorts

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Resorts on Wednesday issued the following press release on summer operations at its Colorado resorts:
Vail Resorts announced today plans for summer operations at its five Colorado resorts. Crested Butte will kick off the summer season and operations on June 12, with Breckenridge on June 18, Vail and Beaver Creek on June 19, and Keystone on June 24. Following a reduced operating footprint last summer, guests can look forward to more activities on tap at the resorts for the upcoming summer season. Below is a sample of the fun to come this summer at the Colorado resorts.
Health and safety remains our top priority. At our resorts this summer, we will be operating according to local public health orders and following their guidance as it relates to face coverings. We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines as the pandemic continues to evolve.
COLORADO SUMMER OPENING DATES AND ACTIVITIES
· Crested Butte: June 12 – Sept. 6
o Open daily through Sept. 6
o Among the activities to be offered for this summer will be Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park, Mountain Sports Team youth programming, hiking and scenic rides on Silver Queen and Red Lady Express lifts
o Local public health information: https://covid19.gunnisoncounty.org/
· Breckenridge: June 18 – Sept. 12
o Open daily through Sept. 6, then Friday-Sunday Sept. 10-12
o Epic Discovery summer operations are based out of Peak 8
o Activities will include scenic rides, bike haul, alpine slide, mountain coaster, ropes challenge courses and kids’ activities like gemstone panning, bungee trampolines and more.
o Local public health information: https://summitcountyco.gov/1348/Visitor-Resources
· Beaver Creek: June 19 – Sept. 26
o Open daily through Sept. 6, then Saturdays and Sundays only through Sept. 26
o Beaver Creek Golf Club opens May 7 for Members and Resort Guests and Red Sky Golf Club opens for Members and Resort Guests on May 14.
o Activities will include scenic rides, bike haul, gemstone panning, mini golf and more.
o Local public health information: www.eaglecountycovid.org
· Vail: June 19 – Oct. 3
o Open daily through Sept. 6, then Fridays to Sundays weekly through Oct. 3
o Activities will include Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19) for scenic rides, hiking and bike haul, as well as Epic Discovery summer operations including the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, Eagle’s Nest Tubing and Gore Creek Mini Golf
o Local public health information: www.eaglecountycovid.org
· Keystone: June 24 – Sept. 6
o Open Thursday-Sunday through Labor Day
o The Keystone Bike Park returns, along with summer scenic rides, golf and more.
o Keystone’s River Course opens on May 14 and the Ranch Course opens on May 21. Daily tee times are now available.
o Local public health information: https://summitcountyco.gov/1348/Visitor-Resources
For more details and information on summer, be sure to follow resort social media channels and look for more information to be available on resort websites closer to the start of summer operations.
Epic Pass Lineup & Price Reset
Vail Resorts recently announced a bold price reset of Epic Pass products to continue to deliver on our commitment of Epic for Everyone and to honor the loyalty of our pass holders. Epic Pass priceshave been reduced by 20 percent across the board, and are now available to purchase at EpicPass.com for the 2021/22 winter season. The price reduction applies to the entire portfolio of the company’s North American pass lineup. The Epic Local Pass is now available for $583 (down from $729 last season) and the full Epic Pass is priced at $783 (down from $979 last season). This reset takes these products back to prices last seen during the 2015/16 season when the Epic Pass offered access to only 11 U.S. resorts compared to today’s more than 70 resorts worldwide. With the price reduction, the Epic Day Pass, which provides the same season pass value to guests who want to ski or ride just 1-7 days, gives guests the chance to visit world-class resorts like Vail for just $87 for a 1-day pass.