Vail, Beaver Creek commit $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Vail Resorts on Thursday issued the following press release on Vail and Beaver Creek committing $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley:

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley (HFHVV) is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support HFHVV’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley provides housing stability through affordable home ownership, as well as access to credit and financial counseling for low to moderate income families in Eagle County. Through these home building efforts, HFHVV increases access to safe, stable, affordable housing in the valley and makes a positive impact on the health, wellness and financial stability of their homeowners.

“Housing is out of reach for more hardworking locals than ever before,” said John Welaj, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley Executive Director. “Since 1995, Habitat Vail Valley has been committed to building homes with families, thanks to partnerships like this one with Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain. This December, we will dedicate our 100th home as we look to break ground on 24 homes in 2023. We’re so appreciative of Vail Resorts’ steadfast support of Habitat Vail Valley’s commitment to doubling our impact by 2024.”

This pledge comes on the heels of Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain’s Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley build week, during which 100 Vail Resorts employees from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain worked at the job-site to support the build of eight new homes that should be finished before the holidays. Teams took on projects from priming and painting to trim work and cabinetry installation to landscaping, in honor of late Vice President of Mountain Operations and HFHVV Board Member Gary Shimanowitz.

“Beaver Creek and Vail Mountain are proud to support the efforts of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley,” said Nadia Guerriero, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Beaver Creek Resort. “This multiyear grant will not only allow Habitat to double its impact in building efforts over the next three years, but will also create home ownership opportunities that are vital to the health of our community.”

Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain’s donation will be disbursed over the next five years to support HFHVV’s initiatives to double their impact in the next three years. This pledge is powered by EpicPromise, the charitable arm of Vail Resorts, which has provided $4.5 million in cash and in-kind donations in Eagle County between August 2021 and July 2022. EpicPromise enables resort leaders in each of Vail Resorts’ mountain communities to contribute donations of cash, time and in-kind gifts to local nonprofits in line with community priorities.

“Having EpicPromise as a resource to work with and support our community through nonprofit programs is a major benefit to being a part of our network of resorts,” said Beth Howard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vail Mountain. “We’re deeply committed to being good community partners where our community needs it most.”