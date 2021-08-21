Town of Vail requires face coverings in public buildings

Access to public buildings in Vail will require all patrons to wear face coverings beginning Monday, Aug. 23. An emergency order has been signed by the town manager authorizing the protective measures until further notice.

The emergency order follows a recent surge of Delta variant COVID-19 cases in the area and nationwide, along with epidemiological evidence that shows that unvaccinated individuals fuel increased rates of community transmission.

The requirement applies to all members of the public entering Town of Vail buildings regardless of vaccination status. This includes the Municipal Complex, Vail Public Library, Welcome Centers, Fire stations, transit centers and Public Works shops. Exemptions to the face covering requirement include persons 2 years or younger and persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition.

Masks are already mandated on public transit because of a federal requirement which has now been extended to Jan. 18, 2022.

Town employees who cannot otherwise provide proof of vaccination status will also be required to wear face coverings beginning Monday.

To view a copy of the emergency order, click here.